Gia Lai gears up for opening of Vietnam National Tourism Year 2026

Gia Lai prepares a spectacular opening ceremony and mega concert to kick off Vietnam National Tourism Year 2026, combining traditional cultural performances, contemporary music and investment promotion initiatives.

On March 25, the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee held a press conference to announce plans for the opening of the Vietnam National Tourism Year – Gia Lai 2026.

Ms. Do Thi Dieu Hanh, Director of Gia Lai Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, speaks at the press conference.

At the briefing, Mr. Do Thi Dieu Hanh, Director of Gia Lai Province Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, shared that the opening ceremony will feature a real-scene artistic performance themed “Gia Lai – Where the great forests meet the blue sea”, followed by a mega concert showcasing thousands of performers, singers, actors and supporting artists.

The opening ceremony will take place on the evening of March 28.

A highlight will be performances by local Gia Lai artists featuring gongs combined with real-scene staging, reflecting the cultural identity, brocade patterns, costumes and traditional props of the Central Highlands.

Following the cultural showcase, the mega concert will bring together popular artists such as Isaac, Hieuthuhai, Hurrykng, Anh Tu, Pham Anh Duy, Tez, Juky San and other emerging talents, promising a vibrant and energetic atmosphere.

Beyond the festival, Gia Lai will host investment promotion conferences, economic development forums, and cooperation agreements with four southern provinces of Laos and three northeastern provinces of Cambodia.

Provincial leaders inspect the opening night grandstand preparations. (Photo: Ngoc Minh)

At the press conference, Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Lich, Vice Chairwoman of the Gia Lai Province People’s Committee, emphasized that after administrative mergers, the province possesses the cultural, natural and human resources to enrich its tourism.

Visitors to Gia Lai can experience cultural spaces, nature, coastal communities, and connect to unique destinations across the Central Highlands.

She added that hosting the National Tourism Year offers Gia Lai an opportunity to attract new waves of domestic and international tourists.

The province also aims to welcome investors, businesses, tourism managers and professional operators, creating opportunities to learn, improve and attract investment projects that drive development.

Preparations for the opening night are ready.

Throughout 2026, Gia Lai will organize 224 events and festivals from March to December, all aimed at promoting economic and social growth.

Gia Lai authorities are coordinating with airlines, transport companies and rail operators to increase travel services. Airlines like Bamboo Airways and VietJet Air plan to add flights to Gia Lai. Bamboo Airways will also launch tourism promotion programs, including support and discounts for accommodation and golf at FLC Nhon Ly.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong