Gia Lai delegation seeks stronger ties in Japan visit

The Gia Lai Province delegation was led by Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Tuan Thanh who was visiting Japan to hold meetings, resign cooperation agreements, and promote investment with local partners.

A leader of the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee (right) presents a commemorative gift to a leader from the city of Izumisano. Photo: Ngoc Luan

The Gia Lai delegation renewed a friendship agreement with Izumisano City in Osaka Province. During the visit, the delegation met with officials of Izumisano City and signed a renewed agreement to maintain and deepen friendship and bilateral cooperation.

At the working session, Vice Chairman Nguyen Tuan Thanh expressed his gratitude to the authorities of Izumisano City and Japanese partners for supporting Gia Lai in development cooperation, natural disaster recovery, and socio-economic development.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Tuan Thanh highlighted Gia Lai Province's strong potential and advantages for expanding partnership. He proposed maintaining educational, cultural, and sports exchanges, particularly among the youth, alongside boosting tourism promotion, business connections, and joint research in healthcare and human resource training. The two sides need to identify priority activities for 2027, assigned implementation units, and execution roadmaps.

Both sides updated their formal agreement to facilitate ongoing joint projects. During the business trip, leaders of the Gia Lai Province People's Committee and the Izumisano City government resigned the agreement establishing friendly and cooperative relations to update the name of the Vietnamese locality following the administrative merger, while inheriting all previously signed contents. The agreement creates a basis for both sides to materialize their cooperation into practical programs tailored to each locality's development needs.

By Xuan Huyen - Translated by Anh Quan