HNX-listed stocks to move to Ho Chi Minh City exchange from December 28

All stocks listed on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) will transfer to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) from December 28, 2026, as Vietnam reorganizes its listed equity trading market.

HOSE announced the plan on October 20, in accordance with Ministry of Finance Circular No. 139/2025/TT-BTC dated December 30, 2025, and the roadmap issued by the Vietnam Exchange (VNX).

Under the schedule, December 23, 2026, will be the final trading day on HNX for stocks subject to the transfer. These stocks will be suspended from trading on December 24 and 25 to facilitate the transition.

Trading in other securities on HOSE and across markets operated by HNX will continue as normal during the two-day suspension.

The transferred stocks will begin trading on HOSE on December 28, completing the consolidation of all listed stock trading on the Ho Chi Minh City exchange.

Listed companies, securities firms and investors have been advised to proactively monitor announcements, make the necessary preparations and coordinate with the exchanges to ensure the transfer proceeds according to schedule.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan