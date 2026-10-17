499 products recognized with Vietnam National Brand title

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visits the exhibition area showcasing products recognized under the National Brand program. (Photo: SGGP)

On the evening of October 16, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended the official announcement ceremony for products achieving Vietnam National Brand status at the 10th biennial awards in 2026, held at the National Convention Center in Hanoi.

The event was organized by the Vietnam National Brand Council in coordination with the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visits the exhibition area showcasing products recognized under the National Brand program. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung congratulated the 227 enterprises with 499 products recognized as Vietnam National Brands for 2026. The Prime Minister praised the achievements as well-deserved recognition for the courage, intellect, creativity, and persistent efforts of the Vietnamese business community, entrepreneurs, and workforce.

He emphasized that a brand is not merely a private asset of an enterprise but a core component of national competitiveness, prestige, and stature. Strong brands build strong enterprises, thereby enhancing the economy's self-reliance and resilience.

The Prime Minister affirmed that the Government will continue to support businesses by reforming institutions, administrative procedures, and business conditions, while removing bottlenecks to foster a transparent and equitable business environment—using business growth and citizens' living standards as primary benchmarks.

In 2025, the honored enterprises generated total revenue of over VND2.5 quadrillion (US$97 billion), contributed more than VND133 trillion to the state budget, and provided stable employment for over 760,000 workers. Citing data from Brand Finance, the Prime Minister noted that Vietnam’s national brand value in 2026 reached over US$462 billion, up 45.14 percent from 2020, ranking 32nd among 193 nations. The total value of Vietnam's top 100 brands reached US$43 billion, an 11 percent increase over the previous year.

Representatives of enterprises with products achieving the Vietnam National Brand status for 2026 at the honoring ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

However, the Prime Minister also pointed out that many high-quality products still lack sufficiently strong branding, while their added value and market dominance remain limited. Export revenues from businesses with National Brand products account for only about 11 percent of their own total revenue, equivalent to approximately 2.3 percent of the country’s total export turnover.

In light of these realities, the Prime Minister called on businesses to shift decisively from cost advantages to value creation, from outsourcing and assembly to innovation and design, and from merely participating in the market to asserting leadership positions.

To help Vietnamese brands reach global markets, he urged enterprises to make substantive investments in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, while boosting R&D to master technologies, designs, and patents.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and representatives of honored businesses at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Industry and Trade to promptly submit the National Brand Development Strategy through 2035, with a vision to 2045, aligning the national brand with sectoral, local, corporate, and product brands.

Initiated in 2003, the Vietnam National Brand program has seen significant growth. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam's national brand value reached more than US$462 billion in 2026, up over 45 percent compared to 2020, ranking 32nd out of 193 evaluated economies. The number of recognized companies has expanded from 30 in 2008 to 227 in 2026.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh