Da Nang approves VND3.5 trillion investment for free trade zone project

The Da Nang municipal administration has approved in principle an infrastructure development and business project covering 276 hectares at Site No.7 of the Da Nang Free Trade Zone (FTZ), with a total investment of VND3.525 trillion (US$133 million).

Located in Hoa Vang Commune, the project will require VND705 billion in investor equity, with the remaining VND2.82 trillion to be raised from credit institutions and other sources. It will have an operating term of 70 years from the date the competent State authority issues the land lease decision.

Construction and commissioning must be completed within five years of the physical handover of the land.

The project is scheduled to undergo investment preparation from the fourth quarter of 2026 to the fourth quarter of 2027, followed by land compensation and clearance from the first quarter of 2027 to the third quarter of 2029. Infrastructure construction is expected to run from the fourth quarter of 2027 through the first quarter of 2032, while efforts to attract secondary investors are due to begin in the fourth quarter of 2028.

Investment project to develop and operate infrastructure at Site No.7 of the Da Nang Free Trade Zone

The project may qualify for land-rent incentives under National Assembly Resolution No.136/2024/QH15, as amended and supplemented by Resolution No.259/2025/QH15, which provides special mechanisms and policies for Da Nang's development, along with applicable land legislation.

The municipal administration has assigned the Da Nang Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Parks Authority to lead investor selection procedures and submit the results to the municipal People's Committee Chairman for consideration and approval. The authority will also monitor and supervise the project's implementation.

Site No.7 covers approximately 401 hectares in total and is envisioned as a science, technology, and innovation complex housing research institutes, technology development centers, startups, and specialized amenities. Under the planned land-use adjustments, approximately 195 hectares of specialized green space, 45 hectares designated for sports facilities, 71 hectares of agricultural land, five hectares of residential units, 36 hectares of village residential areas, eight hectares of specialized green space, nine hectares of urban public green space and 26 hectares of water surface will be converted into free trade zone land. The existing six hectares allocated for transport infrastructure will remain unchanged.

By Nguyen Khoi – Translated by Thuy Doan