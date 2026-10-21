Ho Chi Minh City connects businesses in mechanical, electrical, digital sectors

The Business Matching Week and Introduction of Products in Mechanics, Electrical and Digital Industry 2026 opened on October 20.

Businesses showcase their products to visitors at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Businesses showcase their products to visitors at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Mechanical-Electrical Enterprises (HAMEE).

The program aims to help businesses promote their brands, showcase products, and connect with domestic and international partners.

The week-long event brings together 22 businesses showcasing technological solutions across five sectors: machinery manufacturing; supporting industries; construction mechanics; electrical equipment and digital technology; and raw materials, auxiliary materials, and supplies.

Deputy Director of ITPC, Le Anh Hoang, said the center had worked with HAMEE to organize various business networking and trade promotion activities, helping companies participate in specialized trade fairs and exhibitions at home and abroad.

According to Mr. Hoang, during the 2026–2030 period, Ho Chi Minh City is renewing its growth model, with “twin transformation”—digitalization and greening—as a key driver. The city aims to have the digital economy account for 30–40 percent of its gross regional domestic product (GRDP), while the green economy is targeted to contribute at least 10 percent by 2030.

Delegates perform the opening ceremony for the week-long event.

Under this strategy, mechanical engineering and electrical engineering are key industrial sectors that the city is prioritizing for support in implementing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, improving product quality and strengthening their ability to participate in multinational corporations’ supply chains.

Tran Thanh Trong, First Vice Chairman of HAMEE, said a key feature of the event was its integration of the mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and digital technology sectors, creating opportunities for cooperation between machinery manufacturers and companies providing control systems and digital technology solutions.

HAMEE representatives expressed hope that the product showcases would lead to concrete follow-up activities after the event, including exchanges of technical documents, sample submissions, quotations, factory visits, and the signing of cooperation agreements.

By Thanh Dung – Translated by Kim Khanh