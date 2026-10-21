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Vietnam–South Korea economic, cultural exchange taking place in Da Lat

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Lam Dong Province this morning announced the K-Vietnam Wellness Festa & Expo in Da Lat 2026, an event designed to strengthen trade, tourism and cultural ties between Vietnam and South Korea.

On the morning of October 21, the Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Center of Lam Dong Province, in collaboration with Da Hae International Company held a press conference to announce the "K-Vietnam Wellness Festa & Expo in Da Lat 2026" event.

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At this morning's press brief. Photo: Doan Kien

The program aims to strengthen economic, trade, and cultural exchange connections between Vietnam and South Korea through exhibition spaces that promote and introduce products. This creates favorable conditions for businesses to reach consumers, tourists, and potential partners while expanding cooperation opportunities in trade, services, culture, and tourism.

The event is scheduled to take place from November 20 to 24 at Lam Vien Square, Xuan Huong - Da Lat Ward of Lam Dong Province. Key activities will include K-POP and Vietnamese artistic performances, Hanbok and Ao Dai fashion shows, culinary showcases, Vietnam-South Korea cultural exchanges, and the "For Green Da Lat 2026" international running race.

According to Vo Thi Hoang Yen, Deputy Director of the Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Center of Lam Dong Province, the locality will invite neighboring provinces to participate. This initiative aims to enrich the product and tourism promotion space, strengthen inter-provincial links, and enhance the effectiveness of connections with South Korean partners.

By Doan Kien - Translated by Anh Quan

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Da Hae International Company South Korean partners. tourism promotion international running race

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