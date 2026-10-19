Ho Chi Minh City remittances rise nearly 40 percent in Q3 2026

Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City totaled nearly US$6.87 billion in the first nine months of 2026, down 13.8 percent year on year, as a strong recovery in the third quarter narrowed the decline from 22.8 percent recorded in the first half.

The State Bank of Vietnam's Regional Branch 2 reported on October 19 that remittances to the city reached US$2.835 billion in the third quarter, up 39.5 percent from the previous quarter and 3.6 percent from the same period last year.

This marked the first quarter of positive year-on-year growth in 2026, following declines of 16.9 percent and 27.9 percent in the first and second quarters, respectively.

Asia remained the largest source of remittances, contributing nearly US$1.677 billion, or 59.1 percent of the total. The Americas ranked second with US$748.5 million, accounting for 26.4 percent, followed by Europe with US$222.1 million and Oceania with US$173.2 million.

Ms. Tran Thi Ngoc Lien, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam's Regional Branch 2, attributed the third-quarter rebound primarily to stronger inflows from Asia, partly reflecting the appreciation of the South Korean won against the US dollar.

Rising demand for remittances to support domestic investment and consumption toward the end of the year also helped bolster inflows, she said.

Despite the recent recovery, full-year remittances to Ho Chi Minh City in 2026 are projected to reach US$9.5 billion to US$9.8 billion, below the US$10.3 billion recorded in 2025, Ms. Tran Thi Ngoc Lien said.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan