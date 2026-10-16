Robust domestic enterprises drive sustainable global integration initiatives

Vietnam must revamp its institutions, actively strengthen domestic enterprises, and dramatically elevate nationwide execution capacity to successfully achieve sustainable economic growth by 2045.

Workers are inspecting HDPE plastic pipe products at CNS Thanh Phat Factory situated inside Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park of HCMC (Photo: SGGP/Hoang Hung)

The ambition propelling Vietnam into a developed, high-income country by 2045 isn’t merely an economic target; it’s a potent, historically significant symbol of the entire nation’s willpower and its upward aspiration for future generations.

With roughly 19 years remaining, there’s sufficient time for small enterprises to dynamically evolve and urban centers to comprehensively restructure. This is definitively enough to forge monumental turning points. However, developmental opportunities are easily missed if pivotal, far-reaching reforms are delayed, ultimately causing Vietnam to struggle in the fiercely competitive global development race.

For Assoc Prof Ngo Tri Long from the Vietnam Financial Consulting Association, economic stagnation poses a highly realistic threat. “If a nation can’t boost labor productivity, master high value-added segments, or maintain strong domestic enterprises, it inherently risks falling into sluggish growth as its initial advantages wane,” he observed regarding reform urgency.

Vietnam reportedly enjoys outstanding advantages, including a rapidly expanding consumer market, strategic supply chain positioning, and a remarkably stable macroeconomic environment. Yet, these only exert optimal efficacy when placed upon a transparent, open, and efficient institutional foundation.

As voiced by lawyer Nguyen Hong Chung, Chairman of Terra Vietnam Group, comprehensive regulatory frameworks play a profoundly critical role. “Alongside physical infrastructure like expressways, institutions act as crucial soft infrastructure that remains absolutely decisive for long-term, sustainable development,” he firmly stated.

Resolution No.19-NQ/TW, issued by the 14th Party Central Committee, firmly affirmed the absolute imperative to innovatively fix national governance modalities. This aims to forge robust capacities perfectly aligned with the era’s rapidly shifting demands.

For the broader business community, it’s utterly evident that to spur exponential economic development, the legal system needs absolute, unwavering clarity. This drastically mitigates operational risks and associated costs, helping critical economic decisions unfold much faster.

A dynamic, highly professional civil service apparatus significantly alleviates bureaucratic burdens on enterprises, thereby stimulating unparalleled creativity. Transparent decentralization mechanisms inherently empower localities to proactively leverage their unique strengths. Such vital improvements possess the sheer capability to uplift the entire economy’s productivity for consecutive years.

For Dr. Nguyen Dinh Cung, former President of the Central Institute for Economic Management, the major legal frameworks must proactively anticipate future macroeconomic trends. He emphasized revamping legislative mindsets toward staying one step ahead to dramatically broaden the runway for newly emerging economic models, effectively helping businesses confidently innovate.

There’s no sustainable, high-income nation that doesn’t heavily rely on exceptionally robust, globally competitive domestic enterprises. While FDI undeniably brings essential foreign capital, genuine national capacity only crystallizes when local firms adapt and creatively forge their own distinct, irreplaceable value.

The strategic development of domestic enterprises serves as the undisputed epicenter for boosting labor productivity. Concurrently, they forge effective linkages with scientific research systems to thoroughly master applied knowledge and technological advancements. Strong businesses also relentlessly drive institutional reform, contributing to a highly dynamic business environment.

However, lawyer Nguyen Hong Chung noted that local firms are facing incredibly stringent demands regarding corporate governance. The 2045 milestone isn’t merely about manufacturing products; it questions how many indigenous technologies are developed, and whether businesses possess the capability to command regional supply chains.

Overcoming current hurdles remains essential. “When bottlenecks are definitively dismantled, it won’t just forge a solid foundation for 2030 targets, but it’ll also lay remarkably solid groundwork to advance toward becoming a developed, high-income nation,” Assoc Prof Ngo Tri Long affirmed.

If institutions and businesses serve as the foundational bedrock, execution capacity acts as the definitive prerequisite ensuring developmental strategies materialize. The monumental gap between latent potential and actual development lies squarely in the capacity to metamorphose guidelines into tangible results.

For Dr. Nguyen Sy Dung, former Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Office, theoretical ideals must urgently translate into practice. “The most glaring disparity today is the massive gap between values and behaviors,” he evaluated. If brilliant values aren’t institutionalized into concrete actions, they’ll merely remain completely untapped potential.

He added that it’s imperative to cultivate a progressive development culture intrinsically tied to integrity, operational discipline, and end-to-end accountability. Every single reform basically revolves around core questions: Who executes? How do they execute? By what criteria are results measured?

Execution capacity doesn’t exclusively reside within the state apparatus; it’s also deeply embedded in the culture of responsibility. High-tech sectors like AI explicitly open massive doors for advancement. Yet, they only become game-changing advantages if there’s a sufficiently strong research ecosystem and highly effective synergies between universities and corporate enterprises.

The 2045 target isn’t just a rigid milestone regarding GDP growth; it’s a precise yardstick measuring developmental quality. Aspirations only truly materialize when meticulously converted into actionable capacity, as the golden window for economic development doesn’t stretch infinitely.

The burning aspiration to become a sustainably developed nation by 2045 is achievable if Vietnam can architect suitable institutions, determinedly develop domestic businesses, and dramatically elevate execution capacity across every single economic sector nationwide, ultimately transforming the collective destiny.

For Dr. Le Minh Nghia, Chairman of the Vietnam Financial Consulting Association, structural synergy remains paramount. He noted that tight coordination among these core pillars will inherently forge the vital premise to translate aspirations into reality, successfully helping Vietnam turn a brand-new page in its developmental journey.

By Trung Hieu – Translated by Thanh Tam