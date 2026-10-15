VN-Index falls below 1,700 as blue chips weigh on market

Vietnam's VN-Index fell below 1,700 points on October 15 as losses in large-cap stocks dragged down the market.

Vietnam's benchmark VN-Index fell below 1,700 points on October 15 as losses in large-cap stocks outweighed gains in several banking, securities, and public investment shares, despite advancing stocks slightly outnumbering decliners on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE).

The stock market extended its decline, while trading liquidity improved from the previous session but remained subdued.

Major stocks came under heavy selling pressure, with BSR falling 6.31 percent, BVH dropping 6.1 percent, VHM losing 3.44 percent, GAS declining 3.1 percent, LPB sliding 2.4 percent, and GVR shedding 1.6 percent.

Oil and gas stocks also weakened, as PVT fell 4.25 percent, PVP dropped 4.97 percent, OIL declined 2.27 percent, and PLX lost 1.93 percent.

In contrast, several banking and securities stocks advanced. MBB rose 2.84 percent, SSB gained 1.6 percent, VCK climbed 3.53 percent, HCM advanced 3.9 percent, VCI added 1.32 percent, and SSI increased 1.85 percent.

Public investment-related stocks attracted buying interest, with CII rising 6.15 percent, VCG gaining 5.63 percent, and HHV climbing 5.31 percent. VTP also advanced 2.78 percent.

At the close, the VN-Index had lost 6.52 points, or 0.38 percent, to 1,698.35 points. The HOSE recorded 164 gainers, 153 decliners and 51 unchanged stocks.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index fell 5.87 points, or 2.21 percent, to 259.29 points, with 71 stocks advancing, 59 declining and 57 unchanged.

Trading value on HOSE exceeded VND15 trillion, up VND1.8 trillion from the previous session. Combined turnover on HOSE and the Hanoi exchange reached nearly VND15.9 trillion, an increase of VND2.1 trillion.

Foreign investors extended their net-selling streak on HOSE to 16 consecutive sessions, recording net sales of nearly VND688 billion.

Foreign investors extend their net-selling streak on HOSE to 16 consecutive sessions.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan