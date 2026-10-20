Writing contest on foreign direct investment launched to promote Resolution 10

A writing contest on foreign direct investment has been launched to promote Resolution 10-NQ/TW, improve FDI attraction and strengthen links between foreign-invested and domestic firms.

At the launch of the writing contest. Photo: Q. Minh

On October 19 afternoon in Hanoi, Investor Magazine launched the writing contest "Foreign Direct Investment Economic Development,"

The initiative seeks to promote the Politburo’s Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW, issued on June 8, 2026, on foreign-invested economic development, with a view to improving the quality of FDI attraction in Vietnam.

At the launch ceremony, Chairman Nguyen Anh Tuan of the Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE), who is also the Chairman of the Judging Panel, emphasized the need to strengthen ties between foreign-invested enterprises and domestic firms, creating favorable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to participate more deeply in global supply chains.

He also proposed shifting from attracting investment primarily based on input incentives to a support mechanism tied to the implementation results of investors' commitments, focusing on linkages with domestic enterprises, technology transfer, green transition, and digital transformation.

The contest aims to reflect practical realities, introduce effective models, highlight shortcomings, and propose solutions to improve the quality of foreign investment attraction.

Entries can be written in Vietnamese or English, belonging to suitable journalistic genres, published in the print magazine, Nhadautu.vn, or Theinvestor.vn during the submission period, and must not have been published by other press agencies.

Participants include journalists, experts, researchers, managers, businesses, investors, and interested individuals.

The organizing committee will receive entries from October 20, 2026, through February 28, 2027. The award ceremony is scheduled for May 4, 2027.

The award structure includes one first prize worth VND20 million (US$772); two second prizes, each worth VND10 million; three third prizes, each worth VND5 million; and five encouragement prizes, each worth VND3 million. The total prize pool is VND70 million.

By Tien Cuong - Translated by Anh Quan