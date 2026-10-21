Vietstock 2026 draws participants from 40 countries, territories

The Vietstock 2026 international exhibition for livestock production, animal feed, and meat processing opened on October 21 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City.

Opening ceremony of Vietstock 2026

The three-day event, running through October 23, is organized by the Department of Livestock Production and Animal Health under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment in collaboration with Informa Markets.

Vietstock 2026 is expected to bring together more than 300 brands and 13,000 visitors from 40 countries and territories across 10,000 square meters of exhibition space. Participants include businesses, livestock producers, suppliers, and industry experts from Vietnam and overseas.

The exhibition serves as a major business networking platform, offering opportunities to explore advanced technologies and innovative solutions, exchange industry expertise and forge strategic partnerships across the livestock production value chain.

Its exhibition area is a central feature, showcasing products, technologies and services spanning the sector, from animal health and nutrition to farm management systems, meat processing technologies and sustainable production solutions.

A booth showcasing animal feed processing equipment

Beyond facilitating business connections, Vietstock 2026 aims to support the development of Vietnam's livestock industry and strengthen cooperation across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

By promoting knowledge sharing, deepening industry relationships and identifying new avenues for collaboration, the event seeks to foster a more integrated and forward-looking livestock community across the region.

A South Korean animal feed exhibitor's booth at the exhibition

The ASEAN Livestock Associations Round Table was also held as part of Vietstock 2026, bringing together livestock associations from Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Cambodia to strengthen regional cooperation.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan