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Vietnam, South Korea target US$150 billion in bilateral trade

SGGP

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Dong Nai municipal administration and the South Korean Embassy in Vietnam, hosted the "Meet Korea 2026" conference on the morning of October 15 in Dong Nai City.

According to reports presented at the summit, South Korea is currently the largest foreign investor in Vietnam, boasting 10,598 projects with a total registered capital exceeding $102.7 billion. Bilateral trade volume in the first eight months of 2026 reached $82 billion, the highest ever recorded for this period, generating strong momentum to surpass the $100 billion mark this year and advance toward the $150 billion objective by 2030.

The conference primarily focused on deliberating strategic measures to propel bilateral trade, sustainable investment, high-quality human resource development, scientific and technological cooperation, digital transformation, and green growth. On this occasion, several Vietnamese localities and their South Korean partners signed official memoranda of understanding to cement future cooperation.

By Phu Ngan – Translated by Thuy Doan

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Vietnam-South Korea relations bilateral trade foreign investment economic cooperation sustainable growth

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