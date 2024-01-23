National

German President arrives in Hanoi, beginning state visit to Vietnam

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his spouse arrived in Hanoi on January 23 morning, starting their two-day state visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse.

german-president-1-33.jpg
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his spouse arrive at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

They were welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport by Chairman of the Presidential Office Le Khanh Hai, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh, among others.

german-president-2-4904.jpg
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his spouse are welcomed by Vietnamese officials. (Photo: VNA)

This is the first foreign visit of the German President in 2024 and the first high-level delegation exchange between the two countries this year - a pivotal year towards the 50th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2025.

He is scheduled to meet with Vietnam’s top leaders to discuss measures to promote bilateral cooperation in various fields, and exchange views on international issues of mutual concern.

The President also plans to visit several German projects in Ho Chi Minh City and its surrounding areas.

