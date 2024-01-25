Gen Z pop singers scoop awards at Lan Song Xanh Music Awards 2023

The 26th Lan Song Xanh (Green Wave) Music Awards honoring singers and musicians who have made outstanding contributions to Vietnamese music took place at Hoa Binh Theater in HCMC on January 24.

Accordingly, to 10 songs of the year went to Bat Tinh Yeu Len (Turn on Your Love) by Tang Duy Tan, Cat Doi Noi Sau (Cutting Sadness In Half) by Tang Duy Tan, Ngay Mai Nguoi Ta Lay Chong (She's Getting Married Tomorrow), A Loi (Oh my God), Ngu Mot Minh (Sleeping alone)by HIEUTHUHAI, Le Luu Ly by Vu Phung Tien and DT, Mua Thang Sau (Raining in June) by Hua Kim Tuyen, Nau An cho Em (Meals for underprivileged children) by rapper Den Vau, Thi Mau by Nguyen Hoang Phong and Masew and Neu Luc Do (if at that time) by TLinh.

Musician Hua Kim Tuyem singers Van Mai Huong, Grey D and Trung Quan Idol receive the "Top 10 songs of the year" award for the song Mua Thang Sau (Raining in June). (Photo: SGGP)

Rapper Den Vau (L) (Photo: SGGP)

Musician Dong Thien Duc (C), singers Anh Tu (R) and Thanh Dat receive the "Top 10 songs of the year" award for the song Ngay Mai Nguoi Ta Lay Chong (She's Getting Married Tomorrow). (Photo: SGGP)

The Collaboration of the Year belonged to musician Hua Kim Tuyem singers Van Mai Huong, Grey D and Trung Quan Idol for the song Mua Thang Sau (Raining in June).

The phenomenal Song Award was given to Cat Doi Noi Sau (Cutting Sadness In Half) by Tang Duy Tan.

The “Most Effective Sound-Mixing Musician” award went to producers 2pillz and NewL for the song Mua Thang Sau (Raining in June).

Rapper HIEUTHUHAI was honored with the title Most Favorite Male Singer while the Most Favorite Female Singer went to Hoa Minzy.

The "Video of the Year" goes to MV entitled Bo Xi Bo by Director Dinh Ha Uyen Thu and singer Hoang Thuy Linh. (Photo: SGGP)

The organization board also presented other awards:

Producer of the Year: DTAP

Most Played Song on Radio: Grey D and Chillies for Dua Em Ve Nha (Taking You Home)

Song of the Year : Mua Thang Sau (Raining in June) by Van Mai Huong and Hua Kim Tuyen

Video of the Year: MV entitled Bo Xi Bo by Director Dinh Ha Uyen Thu and singer Hoang Thuy Linh

Album of the Year: Wren Evans for the album titled Loi Choi

Best New Artist of the Year: Phuong My Chi

Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Wren Evans

Live concert of the Year: Ha Anh Tuan

Male/Female Singer of the Year: Tang Duy Tan and Van Mai Huong

Launched in 1997 by the Voice of HCMC’s People (VOH), the Lan Song Xanh (Green Wave) Music Awards is one of the nation’s biggest music contests.

Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Wren Evans (L)

Singer Ha Anh Tuan

Rapper HIEUTHUHAI (L) is honored with the title Most Favorite Male Singer.

The Most Favorite Female Singer belongs to Hoa Minzy.

Van Mai Huong gets the "Female Singer of The Year" award.

Most Played Song on Radio: Grey D and Chillies for Dua Em Ve Nha (Taking You Home)

By Tieu Tan, Dung Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh