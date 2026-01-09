Gen Z combines professional skills, social responsibility for volunteering

Celebrating 76 years of tradition, HCMC students are serving the community by applying their professional expertise to develop innovative AI solutions and improved public services.

2,000 HCMC students participate in the synchronized performance “Aspiration to Rise” on the afternoon of January 7 (Photo: SGGP)

In the early days of the new year, HCMC was vibrant with activities celebrating the 76th Anniversary of the Traditional Day of Students and the Vietnamese Students’ Association (January 9, 1950 – January 9, 2026).

Nguyen Hue Walking Street in Saigon Ward became even more lively on the afternoon of January 7, as 2,000 students participated in the synchronized performance program titled “Aspiration to Rise.” Alongside this were meetings with witnesses of the Saigon – Gia Dinh Student Movement, and numerous competitions launched to explore traditions, broadening the approach to history in a more relatable format.

Indeed, today’s young generation is deeply imbued with the spirit of those “fiery days” of the student movement.

For Nguyen Luu Ngoc Danh, member of the Central Executive Committee of the Vietnamese Students’ Association and former Chairman of the Vietnamese Students’ Association at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy at HCMC, the journey to Youth Union and Association work is a continuation of family tradition.

Inspired by his parents’ service, Danh cultivated his dedication at Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted, becoming a Party member at 18 and winning the titles “HCMC Student Leader 2019.” Through university volunteer campaigns, he realized a doctor needs not only professional ethics but “a heart capable of empathy for the community.” Danh views his medical journey as a responsibility to serve, blending deep medical theory with genuine compassion.

“Every scientific paper, every clinical case, or every volunteer trip to remote areas is a ‘brick’ contributing to building and protecting the Fatherland. Continuing the spirit of Hero Tran Van On in the new context means living with ideals, studying with purpose, and acting for the community. That is the most sustainable path for our youth to pay tribute to the past and affirm Vietnam’s position on the world knowledge map,” Danh shared.

The traditional exchange program organized by the Vietnamese Students’ Association of the HCMC Cadre Academy welcomed Hoang Don Nhat Tan, former Head of the Propaganda Department cum Deputy Head of the Traditional Club, both under the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union – HCMC Branch. With silver hair and wearing the blue Youth Union shirt, he still retained the enthusiasm of a heroic generation.

According to Mr. Tan, today’s young generation will be the pioneering force in applying science and technology, leading digital transformation, and equipping themselves with skills for deep international integration. In particular, young people need the will to self-study and self-train to keep pace with the development of the era and the country.

Following HCMC's adoption of the 2-tier government model, the students and lecturers of the University of Science (Vietnam National University – HCMC) created an administrative chatbot for the Public Administration Service Center of Saigon Ward.

Automating over 10 procedures, this web and mobile-integrated tool offers step-by-step guidance, featuring voice support and illustrations to assist elderly users. The pilot success is evident. The chatbot drastically reduced repetitive counter inquiries, while residents praised the clear instructions that eliminate the need for multiple return trips to complete paperwork.

Similarly, in late 2025, a group of students from Nguyen Cong Tru High School in Thong Tay Hoi Ward designed the project “Solid Fortress”, an AI-integrated history learning website designed along the 12th-grade knowledge timeline. This helps learners easily visualize historical progression instead of reading fragmented lessons.

The students use AI to search for materials and summarize content. However, realizing that AI sometimes provides inaccurate information, the group proactively selects, verifies, and corrects content before uploading it to the site to ensure accurate and academically suitable knowledge.

Looking back over 76 years, HCMC is witnessing a generation of students who know how to be proud but do not rest on their laurels. As affirmed by Chairman Nguyen Dang Khoa of the Vietnamese Students’ Association – HCMC branch, the young generation today must be deeply aware of their role and mission to contribute to the city’s breakthrough development steps.

Outstanding results in the HCMC Student Movement in 2025: 1,073 “Students of 5 Merits” at the City and Central levels;

410 “Students of 3 Good Criteria” and “Students of 3 Practicing Criteria” at the City level;

205 students with scientific research topics at the City level.

By Cam Tuyet, Cam Nuong – Translated by Thanh Tam