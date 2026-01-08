Fuel prices continue to fall on January 8

E5RON92 petrol is capped at VND18,233 (US$0.69) per liter, down VND205 per liter from the baseline price, and RON95-III at VND18,560 per liter, VND357 lower.

Most petrol and oil products witnessed price declines in the latest adjustment, effective from 15:00 on January 8, by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Accordingly, E5RON92 petrol is capped at VND18,233($0.69) per liter, down VND205 per liter from the baseline price, and RON95-III at VND18,560 per liter, VND357 lower.

The prices of diesel 0.05S is sold at the maximum of VND17,061 per liter, down VND194; and kerosene at VND17,559 , down VND135.

Meanwhile, the price of mazut 180CST 3.5S rose VND58 to a maximum of VND13,403 per kilogram.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry and Trade decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund for any of the fuel categories.

Since the start of 2026, Vietnam has seen two fuel price adjustments.The two ministries will continue monitoring supply, enforcing compliance, and ensuring market stability.

