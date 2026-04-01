Fruit prices plunge as oversupply hits Southern markets

Prices of several fruits, including durian, jackfruit and dragon fruit, have dropped sharply in the Southern region owing to abundant supply and overlapping harvest seasons, putting pressure on farmers.

In late March, fruit prices in many southern provinces fell to their lowest levels in years. In Vinh Long Province, Thai jackfruit is currently selling for just VND2,000–VND3,000 per kilogram, while jackfruit pulp fetches between VND5,000 and VND7,000 per kilogram. These are among the lowest prices recorded in recent years.

Meanwhile, in Tay Ninh and Dong Thap provinces, off-season dragon fruit is priced at only VND7,000–VND13,000 per kilogram.

Durian prices have also seen a significant decline. In Dong Thap and Vinh Long, Grade A Monthong durian (2.7 segments) is being purchased at warehouses for VND90,000–VND95,000 (US$3.41- US$3.6) per kilogram, down 35–40 percent compared to early March. Similarly, Grade A Ri6 durian is currently priced at VND65,000–VND70,000 (US$2.46- US$2.65) per kilogram, nearly 30 percent lower than last month.

At the farm gate, prices have dropped more dramatically, with Monthong durian selling at VND65,000–VND80,000 per kilogram and Ri6 at VND45,000–VND55,000 (US$1.7- US$2.1) per kilogram. To avoid further losses, many farmers are choosing to harvest ahead of schedule and sell immediately.

According to Dang Phuc Nguyen, Secretary General of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, the period from March to June marks the peak harvest season for Thai durian. In 2026, Thailand’s durian output is estimated to reach 1.8 million tons, up 16 percent year-on-year. The surge in supply from Thailand, coinciding with Vietnam’s main harvest season, has shifted the supply-demand balance, driving prices down rapidly.

Additionally, a wide range of fruits in the Mekong Delta are entering harvest season, giving consumers more choices and intensifying market competition. As a result, durian and other fruits are being forced to lower prices to remain competitive.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Huyen Huong