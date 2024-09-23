French Ambassador to Vietnam visits National Sports Training Center in HCMC

French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet met Vietnamese disabled sports team at the National Sports Training Center in Ho Chi Minh City on September 23 afternoon.

French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet (fourth from right) visits and has a working session at the National Sports Training Center in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: Thanh Tung)

At the reception, the French Ambassador expressed his admiration for the impressive achievements of the Vietnamese sports delegation in international sports tournaments recently.

French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet

Besides, Ambassador Olivier Brochet praised the hard-working spirits of Vietnamese athletes during training and competition, especially disabled athletes who had performance efforts at the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games.

At the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games, Vietnam secured one bronze medal thanks to weightlifter Le Van Cong in the men’s 49-kilogram category.

On this occasion, Ambassador Olivier Brochet also presented a congratulatory letter to athlete Le Van Cong for his achievement at the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games.

French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet (R) extends his congratulations to weightlifter Le Van Cong, who won one bronze medal in the men’s 49-kilogram category at the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games. (Photo: Thanh Tung)

Le Van Cong is the first Vietnamese athlete to win medals in three consecutive Paralympic Games, including a gold medal in Rio 2016, a silver medal in Tokyo 2020 and bronze medal in Paris 2024.

Additionally, H.E. Olivier Brochet also expressed his desire for opportunities to share, collaborate and bring the best conditions for Vietnamese athletes as well as realize the goals of Vietnam sports teams at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City National Sports Training Center Pham Thanh Tu speaks at the working session. (Photo: Thanh Tung)

In response to the desire from the French Ambassador to Vietnam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City National Sports Training Center Pham Thanh Tu also hoped to receive the ambassador and his delegation to the center in the coming visits which would contribute to strengthening the friendship between Vietnam and France as well as mutual understanding between the sports federations and associations of both sides.

By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong