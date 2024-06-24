Free medical check-ups, medicine offered to Vietnamese, Cambodians

A delegation of leaders, military officers, and health professionals of HCMC provided free medical examination and medicine for disadvantaged people in Vietnam’s Tay Ninh Province and Tbuong Khmum Province in Cambodia on June 23.

Accordingly, the HCMC high Command, the HCMC Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association, the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association of Tay Ninh Province, and the Tam Viet group of medical workers offered gifts and free health check-ups to needy people in Tan Binh Commune in Tan Bien District and Kret District in Tbuong Khmum Province in Cambodia.

The event aimed to mark the 57th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Cambodia (June 24, 1967 - 2024), and the 47th anniversary of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s journey to overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime (June 20, 1977 - 2024).

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the HCMC High Command cum President of the HCMC Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association said that Currently, Vietnam and Cambodia continue to cooperate and assist each other in maintaining peace, stability, and development within each country, contributing to the stability of the region and the world.

The charity program contributed to consolidating friendship between the two countries and peoples, nurturing solidarity, building peaceful and stable borders, and fostering friendship, cooperation, and development.

On this occasion, the delegation also offered gifts worth VND160 million (US$6,300) to poor residents, and VND320 million (US$12,600) to build four charity houses in Tan Bien District.

