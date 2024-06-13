Cambodian Ministry of Inspection‘s delegation visits HCMC

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai received Cambodian Minister of Inspection Hout Hak and his delegation on June 12.

At the receiving ceremony, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai affirmed that under the close attention and guidance from leaders of both Parties and States, the relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia is continuously nurtured and preserved for the prosperous development of each country, peace, national independence, democracy, and social progress worldwide

In the general context of good bilateral relations, HCMC is always considered one of Vietnam’s leading localities in implementing cooperation activities with Cambodia, especially with the capital city of Phnom Penh, contributing to preserving and nurturing the good traditional neighborly relationship between the two countries, and elevating relations to new heights, he stressed.

Regarding experiences on inspection work, Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai stated that the leadership of the HCMC People's Committee always identifies inspection as a crucial task in state management to ensure the strict implementation of policies and laws, awareness of legal compliance of agencies, organizations, units, and individuals to contribute to enhancing the effectiveness of state management and promoting the democratic rights of citizens.

The city pays attention to training for cadres, civil servants, and public employees in the inspection sector. The Departments of Internal Affairs and Inspection of HCMC annually set training plans to standardize skills and improve work performance for inspectors and chief inspectors.

He believed that the Cambodian delegation’s visit would continue to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the Cambodian Ministry of Inspection and the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam in general, the HCMC People's Committee, and the city’s inspection sector in particular, will develop healthily and sustainably.

For his part, Cambodian Minister of Inspection Hout Hak informed the outcome of the discussion with the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam. The Government Inspectorate of Vietnam and the Cambodian Ministry of Inspection signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation to enhance the sharing of information, experiences, and exchange in inspection work.

He also pledged to make efforts to contribute to strengthening and deepening the relationship of "The ood neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability" between Vietnam and Cambodia.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh