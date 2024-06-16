International

Vietnamese, Cambodian navies conduct 75th joint maritime patrol

The Vietnam People’s Navy and the Royal Cambodian Navy successfully concluded the 75th joint patrol in the historical waters of the two countries on June 15.

Vietnamese and Cambodian navies conduct the 75th joint maritime patrol on June 14-15. (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)

Vietnamese ship 251 of Brigade 127, Naval Region 5 of the Vietnam People's Navy, and Ship 1142 from the Naval Base of the Royal Cambodian Navy participated in the event in accordance with an agreement signed on September 14, 2009 on the joint maritime patrol and communication channels between the Vietnam People's Navy and the Royal Cambodian Navy.

During the exercise, the two sides performed greeting procedures at sea, exchanged information, conducted international signal information, and implemented the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea (CUES).

They also joined search and rescue exercises and raised among both nations' fishermen to comply with maritime laws and regulations when exploiting marine resources, not infringing in foreign waters.

The joint maritime patrol contributed to maintaining marine security and order in the area, a peaceful and stable environment, strengthening solidarity, friendship, understanding and mutual trust between the two navies, and supporting the two countries’ sea-based economic development.

