Drug trafficking increases along Vietnam-Cambodia border

There has been an increase in the abuse and trafficking of prescription drugs along the Vietnam-Cambodia border.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Vien, head of the Drug-related Crimes Investigation Police Department (C04) under the Ministry of Public Security made a statement at a conference on attacking and suppressing drug criminals along the Vietnam-Cambodia border that was held on November 29 in HCMC.

Criminals have taken advantage of convenient travel and trade between the two countries, and difficulties and loopholes in inspection and control work to illegally transport narcotics from the Golden Triangle through Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia to Vietnam.

In addition, foreigners disguised as tourists enter Vietnam for travel, family visits, business, investment, and others to collude with local people to set up fake companies for Illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Vien highly acknowledged the importance of international cooperation in drug prevention and fighting. Vietnamese functional departments have coordinated with Cambodian partners to strengthen programs and plans on attacking and suppressing drug criminals along the Vietnam-Cambodia border.

In the first six months, police in 10 provinces bordering Cambodia cracked down on more than 1,900 drug trafficking rings and arrested nearly 3,600 drug traffickers, seized 65.6 kg of heroin, 8 kg of marijuana, 600 kg and 99,176 pills of synthetic drugs.

In the peak period of struggling against drug trafficking in the Vietnam-Cambodia border area, police officers detected 413 cases with 754 criminals, seized 400 kg of synthetic drugs, 6 kg of ketamine, 42 kg of heroin, and many related items, and arrested 21 wanted persons. There are 13 individuals on the most wanted list.