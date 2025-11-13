France committed to supporting Ho Chi Minh City’s development

France reaffirmed its desire to accompany the development of Ho Chi Minh City, said newly appointed Consul General of France in Ho Chi Minh City Etienne Ranaivoson.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee (R) receives newly appointed Consul General of France in Ho Chi Minh City Etienne Ranaivoson

Yesterday afternoon, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee received newly appointed Consul General of France in Ho Chi Minh City Etienne Ranaivoson during a courtesy visit.

Congratulating new Consul General of France Ranaivoson on his new role, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc expressed confidence that the Consul General would contribute to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and France, as well as deepening and expanding the friendly cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and French localities fostering new momentum for mutual growth.

Discussing the city’s development direction, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc noted that after restructuring its administrative units, Ho Chi Minh City aims to become a center for the digital industry, high technology, financial services, and innovation. Meanwhile, Ba Ria–Vung Tau and Binh Duong are being developed with a focus on the marine economy, tourism, clean energy, and industry.

Participants at the meeting

The Chairman affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City values and seeks to advance a practical and sustainable partnership with France. Building on the positive results of recent cooperation, the city hopes both sides will prioritize collaboration in areas where France has strengths and the city has strong development needs such as finance, innovation, maritime transport, education, and culture.

Expressing appreciation for the warm welcome, Consul General Etienne Ranaivoson emphasized that France attaches great importance to its friendship and cooperation with Vietnam in general and with Ho Chi Minh City in particular. He expressed his desire to work alongside the city in the areas mentioned by its leaders especially finance, innovation, and culture to help deepen and enhance the effectiveness of bilateral relations.

By Phuong Nam - Translated by Anh Quan