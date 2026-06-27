6th Cham Ethnic Culture Festival opens

On June 26, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in coordination with the People's Committee of Khanh Hoa Province, officially opened the 6th Cham Ethnic Culture Festival 2026 at 16-4 (April 16) Square in Phan Rang Ward.

The 6th Cham Ethnic Culture Festival 2026 opens at 16-4 Square in Phan Rang Ward, Khanh Hoa Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The opening ceremony was attended by Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, leaders of ministries and central agencies, as well as a large number of artisans, performers, athletes, and people of the Cham ethnic group from seven provinces and cities across Vietnam.

This year's festival brings together delegations of artisans, performers, and athletes from localities, including Khanh Hoa, Gia Lai, Lam Dong, Tay Ninh, An Giang, Dak Lak, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Held under the theme "Preserving and Promoting the Cultural Identity of the Cham Ethnic Group in the New Era", the festival celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Cham community, contributing to the enrichment of Vietnam's unified culture in diversity.

Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People's Committee, Nguyen Viet Hung speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People's Committee, Nguyen Viet Hung, said the 6th Cham Ethnic Culture Festival serves as an opportunity to honor the distinctive cultural values of the Cham people. The event also supports the implementation of Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on advancing Vietnamese culture in the new development era. In addition, it provides a platform for localities with significant Cham populations to strengthen cultural exchanges and cooperation while promoting cultural tourism and enhancing heritage preservation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan underscored that the Cham people are an integral part of Vietnam's community of 54 ethnic groups. They possess a rich and distinctive treasury of both tangible and intangible cultural heritage, which has made an important contribution to the diversity and unity of Vietnamese culture.

The Vice State President commended the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Khanh Hoa Province for organizing the festival on a large scale with a diverse range of activities, bringing together Cham representatives from seven provinces and cities. She said the event reflects the Party's and the State's strong commitment to preserving and promoting the cultural identity of Vietnam's ethnic groups.

According to the Vice State President, following the recent administrative boundary reorganization, Khanh Hoa is well-positioned to become a regional hub for the preservation, research, and promotion of Cham culture in the South Central Coast and Central Highlands.

She called on ministries, agencies, and local authorities to continue integrating cultural preservation with socio-economic development, improve the living standards of the Cham community, and strengthen the role of the Cham people as the custodians and transmitters of their cultural heritage, thereby contributing to the great national unity bloc in the country's new stage of development.

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan delivers her speech at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

As part of the festival, a wide range of cultural, sporting, and tourism activities will take place from June 26 to 28. Highlights include a community arts festival, traditional costume showcases, traditional handicraft competitions, a multimedia art exhibition themed "Cham Colors – Convergence and Radiance," and a scientific seminar on preserving Cham cultural heritage. Traditional sporting events, including tug of war, stick pushing, men's football, and men's volleyball, will also be held.

According to the organizing committee, Khanh Hoa is home to more than 95,000 Cham people, accounting for over 50 percent of the country's total Cham population. Hosting the festival provides an opportunity to promote the province's image and people while showcasing its outstanding Cham cultural heritage, including the Po Nagar Cham Towers complex, the UNESCO-inscribed Cham pottery-making art, and numerous National Treasures of exceptional historical and cultural significance.

The 6th Cham Ethnic Culture Festival continues to play an important role in preserving and promoting the traditional cultural heritage of the Cham people, strengthening the great national unity bloc, and harnessing culture as a key driver of sustainable development in the new era.

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan presents commemorative gifts to representatives of the seven provinces and cities with Cham delegations participating in the festival. (Photo: SGGP)

By Tien Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh