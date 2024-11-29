Four Vietnamese animated films to be released in 2025

Four animated films produced by Vietnamese filmmakers are expected to be released in 2025. The statement was made at an event, as part of the First Animation Film Festival, held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 28.

Four Vietnamese animated films will be released in 2025.

The cartoons include Chien Binh Gom (The Ceramic Warrior) by director Pham Duy Anh, Wolfoo va cuoc dua tam gioi (Wolfoo and Adventurers) by director Vu Duy Khanh, Trang Quynh nhi: Truyen Thuyet Kim Nguu (Doctoral Scholar Quynh in his childhood: The Legend of the Golden Bull) by Trinh Lam Tung, and Zombie mat lac (Crossed-eyed Zombie) by director Doan Tran Anh Tuan.

Participants discuss the Vietnamese animation market potential at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the event, Vietnamese filmmakers introduced their movies and shared many interesting behind-the-scenes insights about the filmmaking process.

Regarding the investment and commercialization of Vietnamese animated films, the participants discussed the Vietnamese animation market potential. Specifically, animated films have the advantage of having longer-term revenue opportunities compared to live-action films, generated from selling products linked to popular movies, including toys, clothing, and collectibles.

The first Animation Film Festival under the theme “Vietnam’s Animation Flow” was held in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in November.

Around 20 events are scheduled to take place in the major cities, including screenings of animated films that have won numerous awards, films by young filmmakers from Vietnam Animation Studio, Sconnect Vietnam, Alpha Studio, and notable animated films from France provided by the French Embassy, and a ceremony honoring 65 years of the Vietnamese animation industry.

Related News First Animation Film Festival held in Hanoi, HCMC

By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh