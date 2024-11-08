First Animation Film Festival held in Hanoi, HCMC

An announcement ceremony of the first “Dong Khat Vong" (Stream of Aspirations) Animation Film Festival under the theme, “Vietnam’s Animation Flow” was held in Hanoi on the evening of November 7.

At the announcement ceremony of the first “Dong Khat Vong" (Stream of Aspirations) Animation Film Festival (Photo: SGGP)

The first “Dong Khat Vong" (Stream of Aspirations) Animation Film Festival is co-organized by the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA), Sconnect Academy of Media Arts (SAMA), Vietnam Digital Content Creation Alliance (DCCA), the Embassy of France in Hanoi. The festival includes around 20 events which are scheduled to take place in Hanoi and HCMC in November.

Audiences will have an opportunity to enjoy a feast of animated films, including outstanding works that have won numerous awards, films by young filmmakers from the Vietnam Animation Studio, Sconnect Vietnam, Alpha Studio, and notable animated films from France provided by the French Embassy.

A highlight of the festival will be a ceremony honoring 65 years of the Vietnamese animation industry, which will take place on November 22 in Hanoi. This event will introduce works featuring Vietnamese art styles and new pictures created with the use of various techniques such as 2D, 3D, Frame-by-Frame, and Stop-motion.

There are also seminars on exploiting the potential of the Vietnamese animation market and animation art in the digital age with the participation of State management agencies, experts, and artists; Project Market and Tour exploring the flow of Vietnamese animation.

The organization board will present the “Timeless Animation Award” to honor outstanding talents and discover new potential in the field of animation.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh