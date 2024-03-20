Foreign tourists flock to Vietnam

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, the number of foreign tourist groups arriving in Vietnam since the beginning of the year has remarkably increased compared to the same period last year.

Particularly in HCMC, in the first period of 2024, there were nearly 1.4 million visits paid to the city, increasing by 32 percent compared to the same period last year. HCMC’s total revenues of tourism in the first three months is estimated to reach over VND44.7 trillion (US$1.8 billion).

HCMC is bustling with tourists

In the afternoon, groups of international visitors leisurely stroll along route of Nguyen Hue walking street, Bach Dang Wharf park, Bui Vien walking street (District 1), An Dong market (District 5), Binh Tay market (District 6). Inside the Saigon Opera House, the A O show is always packed with audiences. This is a popular circus show staged with very authentic Vietnamese props made from bamboo, depicting the story of life, society, and the beauty of the people in the South.

A group of foreign tourists traveling by cruise is experiencing riding cyclos in a sightseeing tour of Ho Chi Minh City organized by Saigontourist in February 2024

According to Ms. Doan Thi Thanh Tra, Saigontourist’s Director of Marketing and Communications, in the first three months, the company has served approximately 68,000 foreign visitors, with sea travelers accounting for nearly 70 percent. In addition to the tourist groups flocking in during peak season (from October to April), the company still welcomes scattered groups of tourists coming to enjoy and experience our country's scenic spots.

Mr. Thai Doan Hong, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Trade Union Travel Company in Ho Chi Minh City confirmed that since late October until now, the unit has regularly served tourist groups from Europe to visit Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta. Sharing the same joy, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Tan, the General Director of Saco Travel Company announced that they have increased the number of new vehicles and recruited more staff to support tourists in time, enhancing its service quality.

Several ways to attract tourists

According to Mr. Tran The Dung, the General Director of Vietluxtour, the current demand from tourists is higher for services, relaxation, quality accommodation, and culinary experiences. European tourists tend to choose cross-Vietnam tours, experiencing the culture and cuisine of the three regions over 2-3 weeks. In addition, historical sites are also favored by tourists. That’s why historical and cultural tourism products such as HCMC City tour and Biet dong Saigon tour are usually chose by tourists to include in their itinerary.

In the Biet dong Saigon tour, tourists will have a chance to explore historical relics that are secret bases right in the heart of the city of the Saigon Special Forces soldiers, along with their heroic stories in the wartime.

Foreign tourists experience a river tour in Ho Chi Minh City organized by Vietluxtour.

According to several tourism enterprises, European visitors are very fond of handicraft items such as bamboo baskets, non la (conical hats), and small wooden animals made from coconut wood. Therefore, many regions in Vietnam are promoting the production of OCOP products to boost their local economy and on-site export.

HCMC targets to welcome 6 million international tourists and 38 million domestic visitors, and reach total revenue of VND190 trillion (US$7.6 billion), said Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism.

Vietnam is currently granting visa exemptions to citizens of 25 countries, including unilateral visa exemptions for 13 countries including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Russia, Japan, Korea, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway, Finland and Belarus. From August 2023, Vietnam issues electronic visa to citizens of various countries and extending the duration from 30 days to 90 days, with unlimited entries. The country also increases the temporary residence period from 15 to 45 days for citizens of countries who are unilaterally exempted from visa requirements.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Thi