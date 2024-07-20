Sports

Football matches to be suspended from July 20

SGGPO

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) announced that football matches have been suspended from July 20 until further notice.

vff.jpg
The Vietnam Football Federation announces a temporary suspension of football matches from July 20 until further notice.

A notice displayed that following information from the Expert Council for the Health Protection of Central-level Officials, despite wholehearted treatment and intensive care from the Party, State, leading medical experts and his family, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong passed away at 1:38 p.m. on July 19, 2024 at the Central Military Hospital 108 due to old age and severe illness.

While awaiting a special communique on organizing the State funeral ceremony for General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and following the direction of the leadership of the Vietnam Football Federation, the Organizing Committee of tournaments announced the temporary suspension of football matches from July 20 until further notice.

The 2024 National Women's Football Championship, the qualifying round of the 2024 National U21 Football Championship, the final round of the 2024 National U17 Football Championship, and the 2024 National U16 Women's Football Championship are suspended from July 20.

Additionally, the 2024 Binh Duong New City Football Championship with participation from nearly 200 football teams is also suspended from July 20.

Related News
By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

suspension of football matches Vietnam Football Federation State funeral ceremony General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong Expert Council for the Health Protection of Central-level Officials

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn