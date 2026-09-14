Floods, landslides cut off communities in central Vietnam despite easing rains

Although rainfall began to taper off and floodwaters started receding across parts of the Central region on Sunday afternoon, September 13, many residential areas remain submerged and isolated.

A barge drifted and became stuck at the foot of the My Chanh railway bridge in Quang Tri Province on September 13. (Photo: SGGP)

Severe landslides and agricultural damage continue to mount, prompting emergency response teams in Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Da Nang, and Quang Ngai to carry out urgent relief and recovery operations.

The mountainous southern area of Quang Tri Province was among the hardest hit, with several communities across A Doi, Dakrong, Lia, and Truong Son communes left isolated by deep waters. In Lao Bao Commune, the Se Pon River rose rapidly overnight, inundating riverside villages. Authorities successfully evacuated 455 residents to safe ground while setting up checkpoints at deeply flooded spillways to prevent crossings through swift currents.

Heavy rains also triggered major traffic disruptions and slope failures across the province. National Route 15D saw severe flooding, with water levels exceeding two meters at the La Lay spillway bridge, while thousands of cubic feet of soil and rock collapsed onto the highway at Km9+980. Prior to the floodwaters rising, a sudden tornado accompanied by downpours tore roofs off five homes in Sen Nam village, Sen Ngu commune.

In Ha Tinh Province, prolonged heavy rainfall caused dangerous landslips along a coastal defense patrol road stretching from Bac Linh village in Cam Trung Commune to Ky Xuan Commune. On Sunday afternoon, September 13, local authorities suspended all vehicular and pedestrian traffic along the route and barred entry to the Nui Rac mountain area due to a heightened risk of catastrophic landslides.

A tree fell in front of No. 9 Nguyen Huu Tho Street, Hoa Cuong Ward, Da Nang City. (Photo: SGGP)

In Da Nang City, localized flooding in Hoa Khanh Ward began to recede as rains subsided, allowing several residents who had been evacuated overnight to return home and clear out debris.

Mr. Nguyen Ha Bac, Party Secretary of Hoa Khanh Ward, stated that emergency crews remain on high alert, clearing drainage paths and standing ready to evacuate residents if conditions deteriorate. Meanwhile, multiple landslides have been reported along access roads leading to highland and border communities, including A Vuong, Tay Giang, and Hung Son.

Emergency forces have deployed traffic control personnel and heavy equipment to clear soil and rocks burying roadway surfaces. According to Da Nang’s Civil Defense Steering Committee, although rainfall has slackened, the risk of landslides in mountainous areas—particularly where soil is already heavily saturated—remains dangerously high.

Police, military personnel, union members and members of local organizations join local officials in the fields to help farmers harvest their crops in Long Phung Commune, Quang Ngai Province. (Photo: SGGP)

In Quang Ngai Province, downpours severely impacted late-season summer-autumn rice crops. In Long Phung Commune, emergency personnel and local community groups were mobilized to assist farmers with rapid harvesting.

Nguyen Thanh Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Long Phung People’s Committee, noted that roughly 13 hectares of rice remain unharvested in the area, with about 1.5 hectares completely inundated. Preliminary figures from the Quang Ngai Provincial Sub-Department of Water Resources show that at least 48.2 hectares of rice have been flooded—primarily across An Phu, Nghia Giang, Dinh Cuong, and Long Phung communes—while approximately 15 hectares of vegetable crops in An Phu were destroyed.

According to data compiled by the National Steering Committee for Civil Defense as of Sunday afternoon, September 13, heavy downpours and the lingering remnants of a tropical depression damaged nine homes across Quang Tri Province and Hue City. Quang Tri was hardest hit, with 409 residences inundated. Numerous households in Quang Tri, Hue, and Da Nang were preemptively relocated to emergency shelters. Floodwaters also submerged five key transit points—including national highways, provincial roads, spillway bridges, and inter-village routes—cutting off access to several isolated communities.

High waves sink fishing boat moored at Thuan An Fishing Port, Hue City

In Hue City, floodwaters have begun to recede slowly, though several residential pockets in Phong Dien and Phong Dinh wards remain underwater. Offshore, maritime authorities had tracked, alerted, and guided more than 53,500 vessels carrying over 211,700 crew members to steer clear of high-risk areas as the tropical depression progressed. However, severe winds and high waves sank a fishing boat anchored at Thuan An port in Hue.

The National Steering Committee for Civil Defense has urged local authorities to remain vigilant, maintain continuous monitoring of rainfall patterns, and prepare emergency responses for severe flooding, flash floods, and landslides. Authorities placed special emphasis on monitoring river levels from Ha Tinh to Hue, warning of rapid surge risks along the Thach Han River basin in Quang Tri Province.

Tropical depression weakens According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the tropical depression made landfall in Quang Tri Province on the afternoon of September 13, bringing level 6 (39–49 km/h) and level 7 (50–61 km/h) winds, with gusts reaching level 8 (62–74 km/h) in some areas. After making landfall, the tropical depression continued moving west-northwestward toward central Laos and is forecast to weaken into a low-pressure area on September 14. Under the influence of the tropical depression’s circulation, heavy to very heavy rains occurred from Ha Tinh Province to Hue City on September 13, with rainfall exceeding 300mm in some areas. The meteorological agency warned that although the tropical depression is weakening, its residual circulation will continue to interact with cold air, bringing widespread heavy rains. From September 14 to 15, the Central region is expected to experience continued heavy rainfall, with localized totals exceeding 500 mm. Rain is also forecast to spread to the midlands and northern delta areas. In Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region, scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast from September 14 to 16, mainly in the late afternoon and evening. From September 17, rainfall is likely to increase again, with another spell of widespread heavy rain expected.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh