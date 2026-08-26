National

Da Nang breaks ground on two key projects worth over VND4.29 trillion

SGGP

Da Nang authorities broke ground on two key projects with combined investment of more than VND4.29 trillion (US$169 million).

The Da Nang City People’s Committee held a groundbreaking ceremony on August 25 for traffic intersection cluster of Le Thanh Nghi-Cach Mang Thang Tam-Thang Long-the approach road to Hoa Xuan Bridge and the Da Nang Adaptive Integrated Development Project.

The ceremony was attended by Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc and Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang.

khoi-cong-2-5373-4357.jpg
Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, along with leaders of ministries and central agencies and Da Nang, presses the button to launch the project. Photo: SGGP/ Nguyen Khoi

The Hoa Xuan Bridge traffic interchange project has a total investment of VND1.571 trillion (US$61.8 million). It includes underpasses on Cach Mang Thang Tam and Thang Long streets, the expansion of Le Thanh Nghi Street, and the construction of a new bridge section downstream of Hoa Xuan Bridge.

The project is scheduled for completion within 730 days and is expected to help ease traffic congestion during peak hours in the area.

The Da Nang Adaptive Integrated Development Project has a total investment of VND2.723 trillion (US$107.2 million), funded by World Bank loans and counterpart funds.

The project includes dredging 60 kilometers of the Truong Giang River waterway, building the Tam Ky flood-control complex and six new bridges across the river.

Once completed, the project will improve the inland waterway route from Cua Han to Cua Lo, helping create new momentum for interprovincial economic and tourism development.

By Nguyen Khoi – Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Da Nang infrastructure traffic congestion Hoa Xuan Bridge Truong Giang River World Bank climate resilience transport development Da Nang Adaptive Integrated Development Project Hoa Xuan Bridge traffic interchange project

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn