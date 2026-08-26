Da Nang breaks ground on two key projects worth over VND4.29 trillion

Da Nang authorities broke ground on two key projects with combined investment of more than VND4.29 trillion (US$169 million).

The Da Nang City People’s Committee held a groundbreaking ceremony on August 25 for traffic intersection cluster of Le Thanh Nghi-Cach Mang Thang Tam-Thang Long-the approach road to Hoa Xuan Bridge and the Da Nang Adaptive Integrated Development Project.

The ceremony was attended by Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc and Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, along with leaders of ministries and central agencies and Da Nang, presses the button to launch the project. Photo: SGGP/ Nguyen Khoi

The Hoa Xuan Bridge traffic interchange project has a total investment of VND1.571 trillion (US$61.8 million). It includes underpasses on Cach Mang Thang Tam and Thang Long streets, the expansion of Le Thanh Nghi Street, and the construction of a new bridge section downstream of Hoa Xuan Bridge.

The project is scheduled for completion within 730 days and is expected to help ease traffic congestion during peak hours in the area.

The Da Nang Adaptive Integrated Development Project has a total investment of VND2.723 trillion (US$107.2 million), funded by World Bank loans and counterpart funds.

The project includes dredging 60 kilometers of the Truong Giang River waterway, building the Tam Ky flood-control complex and six new bridges across the river.

Once completed, the project will improve the inland waterway route from Cua Han to Cua Lo, helping create new momentum for interprovincial economic and tourism development.

By Nguyen Khoi – Translated by Huyen Huong