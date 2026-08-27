Long Thanh International Airport readiness reviewed ahead of operations

Units under Long Thanh Airport have worked with the Incheon Airport Consortium (IAC), an int'l consultant on the management, operation of the airport, to conduct a survey and review of facilities, systems in preparation for the airfield’s operations.

Representatives of Long Thanh International Airport and newly recruited employees express their determination to be ready for the airport’s commercial operations. (Photo: Airports Corporation of Vietnam- ACV)

Units under Long Thanh International Airport have worked with the Incheon Airport Consortium (IAC), an international consultant on the management and operation of Long Thanh Airport, to conduct a survey and review of facilities and systems in preparation for the airport’s operations.

The parties jointly reviewed inspection plans, contents, and readiness levels across four key areas, including passenger services and transport connectivity; the baggage handling system (BHS); airside operations; and security, safety, and information and communications technology (ICT), alongside on-site surveys.

Specialist teams from Long Thanh Airport and the IAC conducted detailed assessments of each area, comparing current conditions with the agreed requirements and identifying issues that need further completion during the preparations for operations. Based on the survey, the parties will determine tasks requiring continued coordination and implementation in the coming period.

The activity forms part of a multi-stage process to ensure that all conditions for airport operations are synchronized, with systems, procedures, and resources thoroughly prepared before Long Thanh Airport officially begins operations.

According to the Long Thanh International Airport Project Management Board, since the beginning of 2026, the relevant units have conducted four recruitment drives, hiring more than 220 new employees and bringing the total workforce at the airport to around 400.

In the latest recruitment drive, held in mid-August 2026, the Long Thanh International Airport Recruitment Council sought candidates for a wide range of positions, including investment specialists, technical equipment operators, apron inspection and supervision staff, drivers and ground support equipment operators, technical equipment maintenance and repair staff, and medical personnel.

The planned staffing level for Long Thanh Airport is expected to exceed 1,030 employees. Under the plan, the airport will conduct three to four more recruitment drives from now through the end of 2026 while taking on an additional 200 or so employees.

After recruitment, employees will undergo in-house training and periodic retraining to ensure the quality of the workforce. In particular, during trial operations, staff will conduct drills for various scenarios to develop the necessary skills and familiarize themselves with the automated baggage handling system, automated control gates, and next-generation security screening equipment.

By Xuan Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh