28 rest stops to operate during National Day holiday

Of these, seven rest stops had already been in operation, including two on the Hanoi-Bac Giang expressway and one each on the Cau Gie-Ninh Binh, Cao Bo-Mai Son, La Son-Hoa Lien, Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay and Ho Chi Minh City-Trung Luong expressways.
Another 19 new rest stops have been put into operation on the following sections, including Mai Son-National Highway 45, National Highway 45-Nghi Son, Nghi Son-Dien Chau, Dien Chau-Bai Vot, Ham Nghi-Vung Ang, Vung Ang-Bung, Bung-Van Ninh, Van Ninh-Cam Lo, Cam Lo-La Son, Quang Ngai-Hoai Nhon Km15, Quang Ngai-Hoai Nhon Km77, Hoai Nhon-Quy Nhon, Quy Nhon-Chi Thanh, Van Phong-Nha Trang, Nha Trang-Cam Lam, Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet, Phan Thiet-Dau Giay, Can Tho-Hau Giang and Hau Giang-Ca Mau.
There is also a temporary rest stop at Km113 on the Cam Lam-Vinh Hao expressway and a parking area on the Da Nang-Quang Ngai expressway.
According to the Vietnam Road Administration, only ten of the above-mentioned rest stops currently have fuel stations, located on the Hanoi-Bac Giang, Cau Gie-Ninh Binh, Cao Bo-Mai Son, Mai Son-National Highway 45, Ham Nghi-Vung Ang, Vung Ang-Bung, La Son-Hoa Lien, Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet, Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay and Ho Chi Minh City-Trung Luong expressways.
Five rest stops have electric vehicle charging stations, on the Cao Bo-Mai Son, Mai Son-National Highway 45, Ham Nghi-Vung Ang, Vung Ang-Bung and Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet sections.
The Vietnam Road Administration said that, in addition to the rest stops and parking areas, several interchanges along the expressway also offer fuel, food and other services.