National

28 rest stops to operate during National Day holiday

SGGPO

On August 25, the Vietnam Road Administration said that 28 rest stops and parking areas would operate along the eastern North-South expressway during the National Day holiday (September 2), averaging one rest stop every 75 kilometers.

Of these, seven rest stops had already been in operation, including two on the Hanoi-Bac Giang expressway and one each on the Cau Gie-Ninh Binh, Cao Bo-Mai Son, La Son-Hoa Lien, Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay and Ho Chi Minh City-Trung Luong expressways.

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Another 19 new rest stops have been put into operation on the following sections, including Mai Son-National Highway 45, National Highway 45-Nghi Son, Nghi Son-Dien Chau, Dien Chau-Bai Vot, Ham Nghi-Vung Ang, Vung Ang-Bung, Bung-Van Ninh, Van Ninh-Cam Lo, Cam Lo-La Son, Quang Ngai-Hoai Nhon Km15, Quang Ngai-Hoai Nhon Km77, Hoai Nhon-Quy Nhon, Quy Nhon-Chi Thanh, Van Phong-Nha Trang, Nha Trang-Cam Lam, Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet, Phan Thiet-Dau Giay, Can Tho-Hau Giang and Hau Giang-Ca Mau.

There is also a temporary rest stop at Km113 on the Cam Lam-Vinh Hao expressway and a parking area on the Da Nang-Quang Ngai expressway.

According to the Vietnam Road Administration, only ten of the above-mentioned rest stops currently have fuel stations, located on the Hanoi-Bac Giang, Cau Gie-Ninh Binh, Cao Bo-Mai Son, Mai Son-National Highway 45, Ham Nghi-Vung Ang, Vung Ang-Bung, La Son-Hoa Lien, Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet, Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay and Ho Chi Minh City-Trung Luong expressways.

Five rest stops have electric vehicle charging stations, on the Cao Bo-Mai Son, Mai Son-National Highway 45, Ham Nghi-Vung Ang, Vung Ang-Bung and Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet sections.

The Vietnam Road Administration said that, in addition to the rest stops and parking areas, several interchanges along the expressway also offer fuel, food and other services.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

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rest stops the eastern North-South expressway the National Day holiday Vietnam Road Administration electric vehicle charging stations fuel stations

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