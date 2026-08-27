An Giang, Cambodia’s Kep continue joint search for Vietnamese soldiers’ remains

An Giang Province and Cambodia’s Kep Province have signed an agreement to continue searching for, collecting and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Cambodia during wartime.

The Vietnamese Government provides financial support to the Kep provincial specialized committee for search and recovery operations.

On August 26, the An Giang provincial specialized committee and its counterpart in Cambodia’s Kep Province held a signing ceremony to cooperate in searching for, collecting and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Cambodia during various periods of war. The cooperation covers Phase 26 for the 2026-2027 dry season.

Representatives of the An Giang and Kep provincial specialized committees sign the cooperation agreement for Phase 26 (2026-2027 dry season). Photo: Phuong Vu

Under the agreement, Team K92 under the Political Division of the An Giang Provincial Military Command will work with Kep authorities, relevant forces and residents to survey and verify information and conduct searches for and collect the remains of fallen Vietnamese soldiers.

The Kep provincial specialized committee will mobilize officials, armed forces and local residents to provide information about graves and remains of Vietnamese soldiers in the province. It will also arrange guides, security personnel and other necessary conditions to facilitate Team K92’s operations.

At the signing ceremony, Le Van Phuoc, Vice Chairman of the An Giang Provincial People’s Committee, expressed his appreciation for the support provided by Kep authorities, armed forces and residents.

He also called for continued close coordination, particularly in collecting information and identifying potential locations, to maximize the results of the search and recovery efforts.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese Government provided US$20,000 in financial support to the Kep provincial specialized committee for search and recovery operations during the 2026-2027 dry season.

Under an agreement between the Vietnamese Government and the Royal Government of Cambodia, search and recovery teams from An Giang have located and recovered more than 4,410 sets of remains of fallen Vietnamese soldiers in six Cambodian provinces since 2000.

Team K92 has recovered 91 sets of remains in Kep, including 12 sets during the 2025-2026 dry season.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong