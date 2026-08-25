Military Region 7 conducts welfare activities in border areas of Lam Dong

Military Region 7 has launched a series of welfare activities in border areas of Lam Dong, supporting residents, providing free medical care, and accelerating the construction of boarding schools to improve living and learning conditions.

On August 24, a delegation from the Military Region 7 Command, led by Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc, Secretary of the Military Region 7 Party Committee and Political Commissar, carried out a series of activities to visit and support residents and encourage forces performing duties in the two border communes of Quang Truc and Thuan An, Lam Dong Province.

Strengthening military-civilian solidarity in border areas

Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc and the delegation visit and present gifts to households at the residential area adjacent to the border militia post in Quang Truc Commune.

The delegation visited the residential area adjacent to the border militia post in Quang Truc Commune. Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc inquired about the residents’ living conditions, employment, and production activities and expressed his pleasure that the families were gradually stabilizing their lives in the residential area and felt secure about settling there for the long term.

Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc expressed his hope that the families would continue to maintain solidarity, work diligently, develop their livelihoods, and build increasingly stable lives, while coordinating with relevant forces to firmly manage and safeguard national sovereignty and border security. On the occasion, the delegation presented gifts to encourage 60 families living in the residential area.

At the medical clinic of Economic-Defense Division 726 under Army Corps 16, Military Hospital 7A, and the Logistics and Technical Department of Military Region 7 subsequently provided medical examinations, health consultations, and free medicines were provided to 250 residents in the border area.

Residents received screening for several common diseases and were advised on disease prevention and treatment. The delegation also presented 250 gifts to disadvantaged households.

Sixty houses at the residential area adjacent to the border militia post in Quang Truc Commune were handed over to local residents in April 2026.

On the same day, the delegation attended the inauguration of the project titled “Road to the Thuan An Commune Permanent Militia Post” in Duc An Hamlet. The project was a joint initiative of the Local Military Emulation Bloc of Military Region 7, led by the Lam Dong Provincial Military Command in coordination with member units of the bloc and the Thuan An Commune People’s Committee.

The road from Dak Per Border Gate to the Thuan An Commune Permanent Militia Post serves as an important transport route for residents, the transportation of agricultural produce, and national defense and security. Previously, the road was frequently muddy during the rainy season, making travel difficult for residents, particularly students and farming households along the route.

The 800-meter-long, three-meter-wide road had a total construction cost of more than VND1 billion (US$38,282). After two months of construction, the road was completed to the required quality standards and put into operation.

Local residents receive free medical examinations and medicines.

Phan Van Huy, squad leader of the Thuan An Commune Permanent Militia Post, said officers and soldiers at the post were delighted and encouraged by the road project. He said the new road provided additional motivation for the force to remain stationed at the border day and night, firmly safeguard the frontier, and successfully fulfill its mission of protecting national border security.

Le Van Ngu, a resident of Thuan An Commune, expressed his delight at having a spacious concrete road, saying that travel was now safer, agricultural produce could be transported more quickly, and the value of farmland along the route had increased.

During construction, officers and soldiers worked alongside residents regardless of the weather, leveling the ground, transporting materials, and pouring concrete. The project not only makes travel more convenient for local people but also further strengthens military-civilian solidarity in the border area, Mr. Le Van Ngu said.

Urgently complete boarding schools

Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc listens to a progress report from the unit and directly inspects the ongoing construction works.

Inspecting the construction of the Quang Truc Commune Inter-Level Primary and Secondary Boarding School, Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc praised the sense of responsibility and efforts of officers, soldiers, and other forces involved in the project amid difficult conditions in the border area.

Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc asked the forces involved to continue proactively overcoming difficulties and organize construction in a scientific and coordinated manner, ensuring the project’s quality and progress as well as absolute safety for personnel and equipment. He called for efforts to complete the project on schedule so that it would be ready for the new school year.

Secretary of the Quang Truc Commune Party Committee, Duong Huy Toan, said that the complex terrain and unfavorable weather conditions had posed numerous challenges during construction.

Quang Truc is a remote and isolated commune with difficult socio-economic conditions and a large ethnic minority population. Therefore, investment in schools is of particular importance to improving educational attainment and the cultural life of residents in the border area.

Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc listens to a progress report from the unit and directly inspects the ongoing construction works.

The delegation also inspected the construction of the Thuan An Commune Inter-Level Primary and Secondary Boarding School. Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc said that building modern and well-equipped schools in border communes would bring practical benefits, creating better learning conditions for children from ethnic minority communities.

Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc asked the forces involved to effectively implement the “Seven Best” principle, including the highest sense of responsibility; the best solidarity and coordination; the fastest progress; the best quality; the highest level of safety; the best compliance with discipline; and the closest ties with the people.

As part of the activities in Quang Truc and Thuan An communes, Military Region 7 also organized film screenings and art performances for residents and officers and soldiers performing duties in the area.

On this occasion, the Military Region 7 Command presented awards to seven collectives and 11 individuals for their outstanding achievements in supporting the construction of inter-level boarding schools in Quang Truc and Thuan An communes.

The delegation presents gifts to households in the border area of Quang Truc Commune.

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the “Road to the Thuan An Commune Permanent Militia Post” project.

The completed road facilitates travel for local residents.

Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc, Political Commissar of Military Region 7, presents gifts to militiamen at the Thuan An Commune Permanent Militia Post.

Representatives of military units present gifts to encourage militiamen at the Thuan An Commune Permanent Militia Post.

Major General Pham Nhu Quan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City Command, and Colonel Nguyen Van Son, Political Commissar of the Lam Dong Provincial Military Command, present gifts to disadvantaged households.

Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc encourages and commends officers and soldiers working on the construction of a school in Quang Truc Commune.

Unfavorable weather, with frequent rain causing muddy conditions at the construction site.

Construction crews work around the clock to keep the project on schedule.

The project is being fast-tracked for completion before the 2026–2027 school year begins.

Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc presents certificates of merit to the forces involved in the construction project.

Forces are working urgently to complete the project in time for the new school year.

The spacious Thuan An Commune Inter-Level Primary and Secondary Boarding School under construction.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh