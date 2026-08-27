Prime Minister requests quality, timely completion of draft laws

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has asked for strict adherence to both quality and deadlines in finalizing 11 draft laws for submission to the National Assembly (NA).

Chairing the Government's second August law-building session on Wednesday, the PM asked ministers and heads of sectors to directly oversee the thorough incorporation of Government members’ opinions, appraisal from the Ministry of Justice and the meeting’s conclusions into the draft laws.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Chung)

He requested thorough reviews to ensure constitutional and legal compliance and consistency with existing laws. Policies that have not been adequately assessed or do not directly serve the objectives of the amendments should not be included, he said.

Emphasising the Government’s basic agreement on the need to formulate and amend the draft laws submitted to the meeting, the PM gave directions on several specific issues for the ministries and agencies in charge of drafting to further finalise the bills.

The drafts discussed included those on data security, electronic identification and authentication, food safety, bidding, normative legal documents, human tissue and organ donation and transplantation, marine and island resources and environment, environmental protection, derivatives trading, cultural industry development, and intellectual property.

For the draft Data Security Law, he asked for clearer criteria for data classification and cross-border data transfers based on risk, while avoiding overlaps with laws on cybersecurity, data and personal data protection. Provisions on emergency measures affecting data rights and privacy must comply with the Constitution.

Regarding the draft Law on Electronic Identification and Authentication, he asked that mandatory requirements be limited to necessary groups, with stronger protection of personal data and cybersecurity. Administrative procedures and compliance costs for people and businesses should be reduced, with a stronger shift of management method from pre-inspection to post-inspection.

For the amended Law on Marine and Island Resources and Environment, the PM asked for a consistency with related legislation and clearer rules on auctions, bidding and other methods of allocating marine resources. New and sensitive issues involving national defence, security, foreign affairs and sovereignty must undergo comprehensive impact assessments.

He also instructed agencies to accelerate administrative reform and reduce compliance costs in amending the Law on Environmental Protection, while ensuring the legislation supports green transition and digital transformation and a new growth model.

For the amended Law on Food Safety, the leader ordered enhancing risk-based management, stronger post-inspection and traceability, simplified procedures and appropriate regulations for food trading in digital and e-commerce environments.

Regarding the amended Bidding Law, the PM requested a review to ensure strong reforms in bidding procedures, reduce costs, and ensure quality, consistency and feasibility, while preventing overlaps with related laws and strengthening post-inspection, supervision and transparency. He said that regulations should ensure fair competition and prevent violations and waste of State assets.

For the draft Law on Cultural Industry Development, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung asked the drafting agency to closely follow the Party’s guidelines and clarify the concept of the cultural industry value chain, including policies on intellectual property, intellectual-property-backed credit, infrastructure and incentives for key cultural products.

The PM also gave specific directions on drafts concerning human tissue and organ donation, derivatives trading and intellectual property, stressing feasibility, consistency and the timely issuance of guiding documents.

He requested ministries and sectors to prioritise resources for preparing bills to be submitted to the second session of the 16th NA, coordinate closely with NA agencies and experts, and submit detailed implementing regulations together with draft laws.

For laws and resolutions newly adopted at the first extraordinary session of the 16th NA, PM Le Minh Hung called for urgent completion of implementing documents to put an end to delays in their issuance and prevent legal gaps. Deputy Prime Ministers were asked to directly oversee work in their assigned fields and promptly address issues beyond the authority of ministries and agencies.

VNA