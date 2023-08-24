Flooding on Phan Thiet – Dau Giay Expressway needs thorough handling

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha yesterday requested the Transport Ministry to urgently identify the reasons for flooding on Phan Thiet – Dau Giay Expressway and immediately address it as well as preventing a similar case on other routes.



Accordingly, the Transport Ministry has to take responsibility for the quality and progress of any traffic construction projects where it is the main investor. It has to ensure smooth and safe operation after the projects are completed.

Right after receiving the reports, the Transport Ministry delivered immediate directions to basically handle the issue so that the route can accommodate traffic like usual. It then sent a task force of experienced hydrologists to have a detailed on-site inspection on topographical and hydrological conditions of both the upstream and downstream of the flooded area, along with a check on the design.

It is now asking investors of unfinished traffic projects, especially those in areas with complex geological and hydrological factors, to comprehensively review the design. There must be adjustments if needed to ensure the long-term quality of the construction works.

The Transport Ministry affirmed that it will strictly punish anyone creating issues that affect the quality in compliance with the signed contracts.