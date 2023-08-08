Plan to address flooding points on Phan Thiet - Dau Giay expressway

The Thang Long Project Management Board has just reported to the Ministry of Transport (MoT) about serious flooding at a section through Binh Thuan Province on the newly-built Phan Thiet- Dau Giay expressway.

The Thang Long Project Management Board, the investor of the Phan Thiet- Dau Giay expressway project initially identified downpour-induced flooding together with the results of the drainage congestion through the sewer owing to a high rise of water level in the Phan River along with a huge volume of water from the upstream river into the section.

At the dawn of July 29, the 100-meter low-lying segment through Km25 on the Dau Giay- Phan Thiet expressway in Ham Tan District of Binh Thuan Province was inundated under 0.7 meters of flood water following the heavy rainfall, causing trapped vehicles and traffic disruption for several hours.

In order to prevent a recurrence of the flooding, the design consultant of the Phan Thiet- Dau Giay expressway construction and investment project proposed priority for cleaning Phan River’s bed like cutting trees and cleaning up bits of rock and soil falls from the downstream sewer in Phan River to the downstream bridge of Phan River.

However, the Thang Long Project Management Board assessed that the solutions are not likely to guarantee reliability as well the effectiveness.

The Thang Long Project Management Board asked the design consultant to urgently complete the actual surveys at the site, evaluate and compare with the data of initial design calculations to find out the reason, propose appropriate solutions and submit reports to the Ministry of Transport before August 20.