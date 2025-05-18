Flood peak in Mekong Delta can coincide with high tide peaks at end of 2025

The Southern Institute of Water Resources Research has issued a warning that the flood peak in the Mekong Delta could coincide with high tide peaks in October and November 2025.

This overlap may cause widespread and severe waterlogging across various areas in multiple regions.

In 2025, the Mekong Delta is anticipated to experience small floods in early October, with potential peak flood levels at Tan Chau monitoring station ranging from 3.2 meters to 3.5 meters, and from 3.0 meters to 3.3 meters at Chau Doc monitoring station, equivalent to approximately alert level 1.

However, water levels may rise unexpectedly due to a combination of seasonal floods, localized rains and high tide levels, potentially resulting in abnormal waterlogging.

High tides often cause severe flooding on many roads in Can Tho City.

In Ca Mau Peninsula, the Cai Lon – Cai Be irrigation system is expected to be affected by upstream water flows, high tides and local rainfall, with maximum water levels at monitoring stations ranging from 0.7 meters to 1.15 meters.

Areas along rivers may be inundated.

The Cai Lon – Cai Be irrigation system in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang

Specialized agencies recommend that local authorities should proactively review response plans, reinforce embankments and control water levels in order to minimize damage to agriculture and livelihoods.

By Vinh Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong