Flights unable to land at Noi Bai airport due to dense fog

At least three flights from Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang to Hanoi were unable to land at Noi Bai Airport due to dense fog throughout last night causing poor visibility.

Many planes were forced to land at Cat Bi Airport in Hai Phong City or return to Da Nang International Airport last night.

Meanwhile, other planes had to circle above the Noi Bai Airport to wait for better weather to land.

From April 10 until now, the Northern region has experienced foggy and drizzle conditions. Especially, from last night to this morning, the Northern region has been covered by a dense fog with a visibility of only 2-4 kilometers, even dropping to 1 kilometer in the fog.

The visibility has been below 100 meters in some mountainous places.

Regarding road and waterway, amid bad weather condition, drivers and captains have to switch on the lights as their vehicles and vessels travel through rural roads, mountainous areas and rivers.

Meteorologists said that the reason is due to an inversion of cold air.

It is forecast that the foggy phenomenon will prolong until April 15. Therefore, flights from and to the Northern region could be delayed or canceled over the plan.