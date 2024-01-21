Flights increased for high-demand routes

The CAAV has directed airlines to continue augmenting capacity on flights originating from Ho Chi Minh City to Pleiku, Quy Nhon, Chu Lai, Buon Ma Thuot, Hue, Tuy Hoa, Thanh Hoa, Da Nang, Quang Binh, Hai Phong, and Vinh.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), after several rounds of increased flight frequencies, as of now, there has been a significant rise in seat reservations for the pre-Tet period (from February 1 to February 9, equivalent to the 22nd to 30th of the twelfth lunar month) for flights departing from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to various destinations.

In particular, the Hanoi - Dien Bien and Vinh routes have achieved a 100 percent booking rate on specific days, while the Hanoi - Buon Ma Thuot and Pleiku routes have recorded rates exceeding 95 percent. Flights departing from Ho Chi Minh City to Buon Ma Thuot, Da Nang, Hai Phong, Hue, Pleiku, Tuy Hoa, Thanh Hoa, Quy Nhon, Chu Lai, Quang Binh, and Vinh all boast reservation rates surpassing 90 percent, with some routes hitting full capacity at 100 percent during peak days. Although the Ho Chi Minh City - Hanoi route is gradually filling up, there are still ample tickets available.

During the post-Tet period (from February 13 to February 19, corresponding to the 4th to the 10th day of the first lunar month), flights from different localities to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are experiencing high booking rates, and, on many days, seats are already fully reserved.

Specifically, the Cam Ranh - Hanoi route on February 14 has reached a 100 percent booking rate. The routes from Dien Bien and Pleiku to Hanoi are essentially fully booked on February 13 and 14. Flights from various locations to Ho Chi Minh City also show high booking rates, with the Quy Nhon and Chu Lai routes to Ho Chi Minh City achieving a 100 percent booking rate on certain days. The CAAV reports that, compared to the previous week, Vietnamese airlines have added 118 additional flights, providing almost 23,000 seats on routes from Ho Chi Minh City to local airports.

The CAAV has directed airlines to continue augmenting capacity on flights originating from Ho Chi Minh City to Pleiku, Quy Nhon, Chu Lai, Buon Ma Thuot, Hue, Tuy Hoa, Thanh Hoa, Da Nang, Quang Binh, Hai Phong, and Vinh.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thanh Nha