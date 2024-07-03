First waste-to-energy plant in HCMC expected to operate in third quarter of 2025

National Assembly deputies group of Unit No.2 in Ho Chi Minh City and the Municipal People's Council deputies group on June 2 met with voters of Districts 1, 3 and Binh Thanh District.

At a meeting with voters from District 1

The meeting took place after the seventh session of the 15th National Assembly and before the 17th session of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City People's Council.

Deputy Tran Kim Yen, Chairwoman of the Inspection Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee speaks at the meeting.

In a talk with voters of District 1, deputy Tran Kim Yen, Chairwoman of the Inspection Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, shared that the city has plans to build waste-to-energy plants.

Among them, a waste-to-energy plant was commenced and is expected to start operating in the third quarter of 2025; thereby encouraging residents to continue waste segregation at the source smoothly and efficiently right after the waste-to-energy plant begins operating.

A voter of District 1 presents his opinions to the National Assembly deputies group.

In a meeting with voters of District 3, deputy Do Duc Hien, a Standing Member of the National Assembly's Committee on Legal Affairs virtually concentrated on the adjustment of personal income tax.

Despite a rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) currently, regulations regarding the deduction for family circumstances remain unchanged compared to previous years as well as do not match reality.

This issue was mentioned by National Assembly deputies during the working session.

Deputy Do Duc Hien proposed the Ministry of Finance promptly review and evaluate the implementation of the Personal Income Tax Law and report to the Government, the Standing Committee of the National Assembly and the National Assembly for consideration of amendments or supplements to suit the current situation.

The Standing Committee of the National Assembly also suggested the Government and relevant agencies carefully assess the impacts and collect opinions from experts and those under direct impact. Besides, functional agencies need to be cautious during the process to determine a reasonable and feasible implementation that aligns with the country's socioeconomic conditions as well as the desires of the voters.

On the same day, the National Assembly deputies group of Unit No.8 in Ho Chi Minh City and the Municipal People's Council deputies group met with voters from District 6 after the seventh session of the 15th National Assembly and before the 17th session of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City People's Council.

In response to concerns from voters regarding the Hang Bang Canal project, deputy To Thi Bich Chau, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee informed that the District 6 People's Committee made efforts to resolve issues of residents being affected from the project, but the residents remained dissatisfied.

For this reason, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee already assigned related units to review and report on the situation, thereby finding a satisfactory resolution.

By Thanh Chung, Chi Thach, Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong