First super cruise ship docks at Nha Trang city at beginning of New Year

Spectrum of the Seas, the Bahamas-flagged super cruise ship carrying nearly 4,400 international tourists docked at Nha Trang City, Khanh Hoa Province on January 4 to begin their journey in Vietnam.

The cruise ship departed from Hong Kong (China) and berthed at Nha Trang, and then it will dock at Phu My in Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province and return to Hong Kong.

The Department of Tourism of Khanh Hoa Province said that the foreign tourists would visit destinations such as the Institute of Oceanography, the Ponagar Tower cluster and the Truong Son craft village, go shopping in Nha Trang Center, sightsee and experience services and have lunch at Vinpearl Tourist Area on Hon Tre Island, Nha Trang City and so on.

According to the plan, the ship will leave Nha Trang anchorage and continue its journey to Vung Tau City at night of January 4

Spectrum of The Seas is the first cruise ship to visit Nha Trang in 2024, showing prosperity for the Khanh Hoa tourist sector in particular and the country’s tourist industry in general.

It is expected that Nha Trang city will welcome more than 40 international cruise ships with around nine million turns of tourists, including three million turns of international visitors and six million turns of domestic visitors, bringing a revenue of VND40.1 trillion (US$1.6 billion) this year.

