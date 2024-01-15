First session of Steering Committee for implementing Resolution 98 held

The Steering Committee for implementing Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on special mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC held its first session in HCMC on January 15.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen chairs the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

The meeting was chaired by Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen who is Head of the Steering Committee for implementing Resolution 98. It was attended by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Permanent Deputy Head of the Steering Committee and Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Head of the Steering Committee.

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that the conference aimed to evaluate the achievements, limitations, obstacles, and difficulties in the process of implementing Resolution 98.

He requested delegates to focus on giving opinions in each field on the operating regulations of the Steering Committee and discuss directions and tasks for 2024.

Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai further informed that the city is urgently implementing Resolution 98. However, the implementation process still faces difficulties and obstacles in decrees and guidances on the implementation of Resolution 98.

HCMC will persistently work, report, and provide explanations for the issuance of regulations in decrees, circulars, and guidelines in the coming time.

The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee emphasized the role of departments and asked them to conduct in-depth researches and give advices to remove difficulties and obstacles to effectively implement Resolution 98.

Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan speaks at the event.( Photo: SGGP)

The Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee has made a decision to establish the Steering Committee, the Executive Committee, and a work support team to implement Resolution 98. Accordingly, the Steering Committee has 13 members, the Executive Committee has 11 members, and the work support team consists of 19 members.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh