First international auction house to set up representative office in Vietnam

President Alexandre Millon of the French auction house Millon said that this house officially opened a representative office in Hanoi with the name Millon Vietnam.

Mr. Hoang Duy Cuong was appointed as Director.

Founded in 1928, the Paris-based Millon Auction House has offices in Nice (France), Brussels and many other European cities. Its headquarters is located at Drouot Auction Center in the 9th Arrondissement of Paris. This is the auction house that holds the valuable imperial golden seal of the Nguyen Dynasty's Emperor Minh Mang. The seal was successfully brought back to Vietnam at the end of 2023.

The auction house has collected antiques, rare artifacts, and works of art, constantly searched and introduced to the market precious works of famous Vietnamese artists or of French professors who drew paintings about Vietnam since 1925.

In 2021, Millon successfully auctioned the lacquer work ‘Landscape of Phnom Penh Cambodia’ by artist Le Quoc Loc for more than EUR 1.2 million. In addition, many precious works by artists Pham Hau, Le Pho, Vu Cao Dam, and Mai Trung Thu have also been successfully auctioned at high prices by this auction house.

It is expected that on April 20, Millon will hold an online auction in Vietnam and France. President Alexandre Millon will directly manage the auction in the capital city of Hanoi in Vietnam.

Up to now, Millon auction house is the only unit organizing an international auction of artistic works in Vietnam.

By Hong Duong - Translated by Anh Quan