“Emperor's Treasure” golden seal of Nguyen Dynasty on way to repatriate

A transfer ceremony of the “Emperor's Treasure” golden seal of the Vietnamese Nguyen Dynasty to Vietnam was solemnly organized at the Vietnam Embassy in France.

The information was announced by the Department of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on November 16.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang, Head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Le Thi Hong Van, Director General of the Department of Cultural Heritage Le Thi Thu Hien together with representatives from the Public Security Ministry of Vietnam, the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, and UNESCO.

The event marked the result of more than one year of negotiation and performing relevant legal procedures to halt the public auction of the “Emperor's Treasure” golden seal of the Nguyen Dynasty in Paris, France in November, 2022 together with the agreement to transfer the golden seal to Vietnam following the proposals of the inter-sectoral working delegation from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Public Security and the special support of the Vietnam Embassy in France.

The Hoang Gia Nam Hong Museum Company in the Northern province of Bac Ninh is the representative unit to do relevant legal procedures to ensure the interests of relevant units under the law of the Republic of France.

Besides, the company will preserve, showcase and collaborate with the Vietnam National Museum of History to protect and promote the values of the golden seal at Hoang Gia Nam Hong Museum under the regulations of the Cultural Heritage Law.

The leader of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has allowed the Hoang Gia Nam Hong Museum to be involved in supporting the procedures of reception and transferring the golden seal to Vietnam.

According to the Department of Cultural Heritage, the department will advise the leaders of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to study and coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to build a list of Vietnamese antiquities that were illegally moved out of the country in the past and to consult the Secretariat of the 1970 Convention of UNESCO about the list towards solutions to repatriate Vietnamese antiques overseas.