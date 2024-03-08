Vietnam's boxing team secures first victory in Olympic qualifiers

Vietnam's boxing team clinched its first victory at the ongoing Olympic qualifiers in Italy, with boxer Vo Thi Kim Anh leading the triumph.

The team, comprised of six female athletes, is participating in the qualifiers and has secured their inaugural win.

In the evening of March 7 (local time), Vietnam's boxing team took part in the next round of Olympic qualifiers in the women's 54kg category, with Vo Thi Kim Anh as the contender. Vo Thi Kim Anh faced off against opponent Estefani Almanzar de Leon from the Dominican Republic. In this event, the draw favored Anh, sparing her from competing in the first round and allowing her to face opponents from the second round onwards. Across all five rounds of the match, Anh performed excellently, securing a convincing victory over her opponent.

Accordingly, the technical judges scored Anh's performance across five rounds with scores of 30-27, 29-28, 28-29, 30-27, and 29-28 respectively. In the end, Anh won with a score of 4-1, earning her advancement to the next round. Her next match in the weight category is set for March 9.

During the same day of competition, Nguyen Huyen Tran competed in the women's 57kg category. However, she suffered defeat against Tas Nancy Canan from Germany, ending her journey in the tournament.

Anh's victory serves as a significant morale boost for Vietnam's boxing team in this Olympic qualifying round. Vo Thi Kim Anh is one of the key athletes in Vietnam's boxing team, and the coaching staff expects her to deliver good results based on her professional abilities. Vietnam's boxing team will also see athlete Luu Diem Quynh competing the following day.

The Olympic qualifying tournament in Italy is scheduled to run until March 12. Thus, Vietnam's female boxing team still has two athletes competing in the ongoing Olympic qualifiers in Italy.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Bao Nghi