Vietnamese women's boxing achieves historic Olympic victory with Ha Thi Linh

Boxer Ha Thi Linh has made history as the first female Vietnamese boxer to win a match at the Olympic Games.

On the evening of July 27 (Vietnam time), Ha Thi Linh competed in her first match in the women's 60kg category at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Her opponent, Epenisa Feofaaki from Tonga, had limited international achievements. With superior movement and precise strikes, Ha Thi Linh dominated the three rounds. The judges awarded her a unanimous victory with a final score of 5-0, advancing her to the event’s second round.

Most importantly, Ha Thi Linh's victory marks the first win for Vietnamese women's boxing at the Olympic Games. Previously, Vietnam had missed the opportunity to compete in the women's boxing category at the 2012 London Olympics, the first time women's boxing was included in the official Olympic program. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Vietnamese boxer Nguyen Thi Tam qualified but lost in her first match.

This time, Vietnamese women's boxing secured two official spots at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and Ha Thi Linh was the first to compete. Therefore, Ha Thi Linh's victory is recognized as the first win for Vietnamese women's boxing at the Olympics.

In the next round, Ha Thi Linh will face Yang Wenlu from China. Yang Wenlu won the gold medal in this weight category at the 19th ASIAD held in Hangzhou, China, last year. Ha Thi Linh faced Yang Wenlu in the second round of ASIAD 19 and lost with a final score of 0-5.

Coach Nguyen Nhu Cuong of the Vietnamese women's boxing team, present at the 2024 Paris Olympics, briefly shared that the coaching staff and the athlete performed well in the first match against the opponent from Tonga. For the next match, they will prepare strategically to help Ha Thi Linh achieve the best possible result.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan