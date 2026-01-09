Vietnam vs Kyrgyzstan (9 p.m., January 9): Chance to seal early ticket

Vietnam’s U23 squad cleared their first major hurdle with an emphatic victory over Jordan, throwing open the door to the quarterfinals and providing a timely confidence boost ahead of tonight’s clash with Kyrgyzstan on January 9.

Vietnam’s U23s (in red) are riding high after their opening-match victory.

Vietnam impressed in their opening assignment, showcasing tactical maturity, game control, and a level of discipline that few anticipated. Coach Kim Sang-sik’s side combined a compact defensive shape with razor-sharp set-piece execution while midfielders made effective surges from deep to reinforce the attacking line—an element the team had rehearsed and delivered with precision.

Their offensive structure has also widened in scope. Lightning-quick flanking runs by Van Khang, Dinh Bac, and Quoc Viet have repeatedly stretched defensive lines, unlocking space for midfielders to arrive late and pull the trigger. Supporters now eagerly await the tactical schemes Coach Kim Sang-sik might unveil against Kyrgyzstan, who represent a distinctly different challenge.

In contrast to Vietnam’s buoyant momentum, Kyrgyzstan approach the match under intense pressure. Forced into a backs-to-the-wall scenario, they must push forward in search of points to avoid elimination. The Central Asian side are expected to specifically target Vietnam’s lethal set-piece patterns, compelling Coach Kim Sang-sik to introduce fresh variations in what could be a pivotal battle for early passage to the knockout phase.

Speaking on January 8, Head Coach Edmar Lacerda acknowledged the severity of his team’s situation: “The defeat to Saudi Arabia told us exactly where we stand. We have to forget it quickly and focus entirely on Vietnam. Only a win keeps our hopes alive.”

Kyrgyzstan’s opening loss was narrow and—some argue—misleading. Reduced to ten men in the 34th minute, they held firm until conceding late. With a full squad, they are widely expected to play on the front foot and test Vietnam’s back line.

Mr. Duong Vu Lam, former VFF Vice President, warned that Kyrgyzstan possess superior tactical depth compared to Jordan: “They inherit traits from Russian football—technical quality, physical speed, and tactical variety. Vietnam must remain vigilant; confidence is welcome, complacency is not.”

The standings offer favorable arithmetic. A draw takes Vietnam to four points and places one foot in the quarterfinals. A victory virtually secures qualification with a game to spare.

Iran’s Heidari Payam will referee the match, assisted by compatriots Farhad Farhadpoor and Ali Ahmadi. Iraq’s Zaid Thamer Mohammed serves as the fourth official, while Singaporean VAR Muhammad Taqi Aljaafari Bin Jahari is supported by Luk Kin Sun of Hong Kong (China).

By Quoc Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan