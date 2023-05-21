First-ever logistics expo to open in HCMC in August

The very first Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition (VILOG) will be held in HCMC from August 10 to 12 by Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA) and VINEXAD Company.

The exhibition, taking place at the Sai Gon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC), will be a great opportunity for domestic and international logistics service businesses as well as the community of investors, developers, and other stakeholders to exchange, cooperate, consult and choose solutions to optimize the logistics procedure of enterprises, according to VINEXAD.

Logistics is one of the fastest-growing and most stable industries in Vietnam, with an average growth rate of 14–16 percent a year and a scale of US$40-42 billion per year. According to Agility's assessment in 2022, Vietnam is ranked 11th in the group of 50 global emerging logistics markets.

Under the direction of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the event will showcase the development of Vietnam's logistics industry with its inherent potential, aiming to attract foreign investment, transfer operating technology, train human resources and establish a green ecosystem in the logistics industry.

Its main categories of goods and services will include Transport &Forwarding, Services & Warehouse Systems, Packaging & Cold Chain, and Logistics IT.

So far, VILOG 2023 has received registrations with over 200 booths by more than 150 businesses from 16 countries and territories, such as Belgium, Canada, Taiwan (China), Germany, the Republic of Korea (RoK), the US, Hong Kong (China), Malaysia, Russia, Japan, Singapore, Turkey, Switzerland, China, Vietnam, and Italy.

According to experts, the logistics industry still needs to develop infrastructure connectivity, public-private cooperation to expand into logistics centers, and comprehensive supply chains in circulation, processing, preservation, transportation, and distribution.

Some foreign brands include Karl Gross Logistics, Nippon Express, Swisslog, and Fresco.

Long-standing Vietnamese brands in the logistics industry also participate in the event, such as Sai Gon Newport, VICONSHIP, VINAFCO, RATRACO, and VINATECH.

Technology enterprises will also participate in VILOG 2023, including AFR Solutions, AHAMOVE, SAMSUNG SDS - 4PL, and ECOTRUCK.

Within the framework of VILOG 2023, in addition to essential B2B activities, a series of specialized conferences on topics such as "Exporting agricultural products online by model Buy-Ship-Pay", "Cold chain", and especially the seminar "Customs accompanies enterprises to develop logistics activities and improve export competitiveness" will also open.

These events will have a scale of more than 1,000 booths expected to attract the participation of businesses from 20 countries and territories, welcoming over 20,000 visitors in three days of the exhibition.